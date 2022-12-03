The Income Tax Department provides a co-browsing option to the taxpayers in order to offer them personalised and real-time support. Co-browsing also called collaborative browsing, allows the help desk representatives to work with a taxpayer’s browser in real time.

The taxpayer’s browser screen can be monitored by the agents. This way, agents are able to lead the taxpayers and resolve their issues in an interactive manner. It should be noted that co-browsing doesn’t enable the agent to view any other data on the device of taxpayers.

Also, the request must be approved by the taxpayers before agents can begin the co-browsing session. The taxpayer can also end the co-browsing session at any point in time if they want to stop the discussion.

There are various advantages of using co-browsing. It doesn’t require any plugins or installations, and it is easy to use, which increases customer satisfaction. Agents are able to help taxpayers in navigating, typing text, scrolling, and highlighting areas of interest on the same browser tab in real time by using co-browsing.

Here are the steps through which you can use co-browsing to get personalised support from the income tax helpdesk:

Step 1: The agent will appear in front of the customer via a relationship management window.

Step 2: After this, the agent is going to talk to the taxpayer and help him/her with locating the co-browse button on the portal of Income Tax.

Step 3: The taxpayer is required to generate a PIN and share it with the agent.

Step 4: Then, the agent has to click on the CB button on CRM which will take him/her to the co-browsing URL.

Step 5: Now, the agent is required to key in the PIN shared by the taxpayer on the screen displayed to him/her, and press the start session button.

Step 6: After the agent clicks on the Start Session button, the co-browsing session will begin and the agent will be able to guide the taxpayer.

Step 7: Once the taxpayer receives the answers, he/she can press the “stop” button anytime.

Step 8: The agent won’t be able to see the taxpayer’s screen once the session has ended.

