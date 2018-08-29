Vistara to start international flights to Colombo and Phuket in October; will add more flights on existing routes

Full-service air carrier Vistara will reportedly start international flights in October flying from New Delhi to Colombo in Sri Lanka and Phuket in Thailand.

According to Financial Express report, Vistara, which became eligible to start international operations with the addition of its 21st aircraft in June, wanted to launch flights to Dubai "but the quota under the India-Dubai bilateral is full."

"We are in the process of seeking necessary approvals from various authorities and finalising our international operations plans. More details will be shared at an appropriate time,” a Vistara spokesperson was quoted as saying by the newspaper, talking about the airlines international plans.

In an interview with Moneycontrol , Vistara CEO Leslie Thng on Wednesday said that the airline will receive its 22nd aircraft soon, and plans to add flights on existing routes to further strengthen the network.

"At the moment, we are preparing for the launch of our international operations, which we aim to start before the end of this year to destinations within the range of our Airbus A320neo aircraft," Thng was quoted as saying by Moneycontrol.

The airline, which currently has a fleet of 21 aircraft from A320 neo family, plans to add another 50 such planes.

Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015. Till date, it has flown over 9 million passengers, and currently serves 22 destinations with over 800 flights a week.

The company - TATA SIA Airlines - known by its brand name Vistara, is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA) with Tata Sons holding the majority stake of 51 percent in the company and SIA holding the remaining 49 percent.

Meanwhile, Wadia group-owned budget carrier GoAir is also all set to fly international from October, with the first flight to operate on the Mumbai-Phuket route, a source privy to the development said on Tuesday.

GoAir, which became eligible to fly overseas more than two years ago when it took delivery of its 20th aircraft, which was also the first Airbus A320 Neo for the airline, will be the fifth domestic carrier to have international operations.