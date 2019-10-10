Vistara airline launches 48-hour festive season sale across its domestic network; air fares start at Rs 1,199

Vistara airline on Wednesday announced a 48-hour sale starting from 10 October midnight for all classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business - across its domestic network.
The full-service carrier said passengers can book the tickets for the travel period starting from 10 October this year to 28 March next year.
"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October, 2019, and ending at 2359 of Friday, 11 October, 2019," according to a statement issued by the airline.
The offered discounts are of up to 75 percent relative to the standard last-minute fares, it said. "While fares for Economy Class start at INR 1199, Premium Economy fares start from INR 2699 and Business Class from INR 6999, inclusive of taxes and fees," the company statement said.
Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru.
Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said, "We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers."
|Sample one-way sale fares (In Rs) inlcusive of taxes and fees, fare applicable in either direction between the cities mentioned
|Between
|And
|Economy
|Premium Economy
|Business Class
|Delhi
|Ahmedabad
|2099
|5299
|16999
|Delhi
|Amritsar
|2399
|5999
|11999
|Delhi
|Bagdogra
|2699
|6599
|10999
|Delhi
|Bengaluru
|3399
|NA
|NA
|Delhi
|Bhubaneshwar
|3799
|7299
|16999
|Delhi
|Chandigarh
|1499
|4099
|13999
|Delhi
|Chennai
|3599
|8399
|25999
|Delhi
|Cochin
|4099
|7999
|15999
|Delhi
|Guwahati
|4299
|5999
|14999
|Delhi
|Hyderabad
|2449
|5999
|15999
|Delhi
|Indore
|2399
|4999
|13499
|Delhi
|Jammu
|1699
|3999
|10999
|Delhi
|Jodhpur
|3699
|5999
|12999
|Delhi
|Kolkata
|2899
|5999
|24999
|Delhi
|Leh
|1499
|NA
|9999
|Delhi
|Lucknow
|1499
|4999
|10999
|Delhi
|Mumbai
|2849
|5999
|13999
|Delhi
|Patna
|2649
|4299
|18999
|Delhi
|Pune
|2799
|5999
|15999
|Delhi
|Raipur
|2899
|4599
|7999
|Delhi
|Ranchi
|2649
|5999
|15999
|Delhi
|Srinagar
|1549
|3599
|15999
|Delhi
|Udaipur
|2899
|4999
|9999
|Mumbai
|Amritsar
|3349
|5999
|12999
|Mumbai
|Bengaluru
|1799
|5999
|10999
|Mumbai
|Chandigarh
|3799
|NA
|15999
|Mumbai
|Chennai
|2799
|NA
|14999
|Mumbai
|Goa
|1999
|NA
|10999
|Mumbai
|Hyderabad
|1599
|2699
|14999
|Mumbai
|Jodhpur
|3699
|NA
|15999
|Mumbai
|Kolkata
|3699
|5599
|19999
|Mumbai
|Udaipur
|3499
|5599
|10999
|Mumbai
|Varanasi
|4399
|6999
|15999
|Chennai
|Port Blair
|2949
|5499
|12999
|Dibrugarh
|Bagdogra
|1999
|2999
|6999
|Hyderabad
|Pune
|1949
|3599
|7999
|Jammu
|Srinagar
|1199
|3999
|7699
|Kolkata
|Port Blair
|4899
|5299
|9999
(With PTI inputs)
Updated Date: Oct 10, 2019 17:02:01 IST