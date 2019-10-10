Vistara airline launches 48-hour festive season sale across its domestic network; air fares start at Rs 1,199

Vistara airline on Wednesday announced a 48-hour sale starting from 10 October midnight for all classes of travel - Economy, Premium Economy and Business - across its domestic network.

The full-service carrier said passengers can book the tickets for the travel period starting from 10 October this year to 28 March next year.

"Bookings under the sale are open for 48 hours only, starting 0001 hours of Thursday, 10 October, 2019, and ending at 2359 of Friday, 11 October, 2019," according to a statement issued by the airline.

The offered discounts are of up to 75 percent relative to the standard last-minute fares, it said. "While fares for Economy Class start at INR 1199, Premium Economy fares start from INR 2699 and Business Class from INR 6999, inclusive of taxes and fees," the company statement said.

Major routes in which the travellers can avail the offer include Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Bengaluru, Mumbai-Goa, Delhi-Chennai and Delhi-Bengaluru.

Chief Commercial Officer of Vistara Sanjiv Kapoor said, "We don't have sales too often, and this sale is our way of celebrating the festive season and our rapidly growing network with our customers."

Sample one-way sale fares (In Rs) inlcusive of taxes and fees, fare applicable in either direction between the cities mentioned Between And Economy Premium Economy Business Class Delhi Ahmedabad 2099 5299 16999 Delhi Amritsar 2399 5999 11999 Delhi Bagdogra 2699 6599 10999 Delhi Bengaluru 3399 NA NA Delhi Bhubaneshwar 3799 7299 16999 Delhi Chandigarh 1499 4099 13999 Delhi Chennai 3599 8399 25999 Delhi Cochin 4099 7999 15999 Delhi Guwahati 4299 5999 14999 Delhi Hyderabad 2449 5999 15999 Delhi Indore 2399 4999 13499 Delhi Jammu 1699 3999 10999 Delhi Jodhpur 3699 5999 12999 Delhi Kolkata 2899 5999 24999 Delhi Leh 1499 NA 9999 Delhi Lucknow 1499 4999 10999 Delhi Mumbai 2849 5999 13999 Delhi Patna 2649 4299 18999 Delhi Pune 2799 5999 15999 Delhi Raipur 2899 4599 7999 Delhi Ranchi 2649 5999 15999 Delhi Srinagar 1549 3599 15999 Delhi Udaipur 2899 4999 9999 Mumbai Amritsar 3349 5999 12999 Mumbai Bengaluru 1799 5999 10999 Mumbai Chandigarh 3799 NA 15999 Mumbai Chennai 2799 NA 14999 Mumbai Goa 1999 NA 10999 Mumbai Hyderabad 1599 2699 14999 Mumbai Jodhpur 3699 NA 15999 Mumbai Kolkata 3699 5599 19999 Mumbai Udaipur 3499 5599 10999 Mumbai Varanasi 4399 6999 15999 Chennai Port Blair 2949 5499 12999 Dibrugarh Bagdogra 1999 2999 6999 Hyderabad Pune 1949 3599 7999 Jammu Srinagar 1199 3999 7699 Kolkata Port Blair 4899 5299 9999

(With PTI inputs)