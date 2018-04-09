Videocon loan controversy: Allegations against ICICI Bank pose reputational risk, says Fitch Ratings

Mumbai: An investigation into allegations that ICICI Bank extended a loan with a potential conflict of interest raises questions over the bank's governance and creates reputational risks, credit rating agency Fitch Ratings said here on Monday.

Fitch will closely monitor developments, and would take appropriate rating action if risks to the banks' reputation and financial profile were to rise considerably, it said in a statement.

The allegation relates to a $500 million loan to Videocon Group, whose controlling shareholder co-founded a separate company with the spouse of ICICI's CEO Chanda Kochhar.

A significant portion of the loan has since become non-performing.

The ICICI Bank's board has denied any wrongdoing, highlighting that the loan was underwritten in accordance with the bank's credit standards and was extended as part of a consortium involving over 20 banks.

The bank has stressed that it has not given any credit to the borrower group outside of the consortium.

"Nevertheless, the presence of the bank's CEO on this credit committee - and the bank's reluctance to support an independent probe - have, in our opinion, created doubts over the strength of its corporate governance practices," Fitch said.

Fitch believes corporate governance at private banks, like ICICI, is generally stronger than at state-owned banks due to better-qualified board members and more professional management.

"Moreover, compensation structures at private banks are more performance-oriented, while a large and diversified investor base encourages greater management accountability. These assumptions could come under question if the investigations expose misconduct at ICICI," Fitch said.

The credit rating agency said, the investigation could also undermine investor confidence in the bank, with potential implications for funding costs and liquidity in an extreme scenario, although its status as a systemically important bank implies it will benefit from some form of state support.

"Meanwhile, there is a potential risk of financial penalties, as well as legal action, if the investigation comes up with findings against the bank."

Fitch said, ICICI Bank's rating is underpinned by relatively strong capitalisation and profitability.

"Core capitalisation was 14.2 percent in December 2017, among the highest in the sector. Losses on the loan in question would be unlikely to significantly undermine ICICI's financial profile - in particular, its core capitalisation would remain strong even if the loan were completely written off," it added.