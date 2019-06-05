Tata Motors-owned JLR inks pact with BMW to develop next-gen electric vehicles; aims to increase consumer adoption

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Wednesday said it has joined hands with BMW to develop next-generation electric drive systems.

The collaboration seeks to advance development of electrification technology to support transition autonomous, connected, electric, shared (ACES) future, Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement.

The two partners will invest jointly in research and development, engineering and procurement with an aim to provide the necessary economies of scale to support increased consumer adoption of electric vehicles, it added.

The strategic collaboration will build on the considerable knowledge and expertise in electrification at both the companies.

"We've proven we can build world-beating electric cars but now we need to scale the technology to support the next generation of Jaguar and Land Rover products. It was clear from discussions with BMW Group that both companies' requirements for next-generation EDUs (electric drive units) to support this transition have significant overlap making for a mutually beneficial collaboration," JLR Engineering Director Nick Rogers said.

JLR's has already demonstrated its capability field through its premium battery-electric SUV Jaguar I-PACE, as well as plug-in hybrid models.

BMW Group also has vast experience of developing and producing several generations of electric drive units in-house since it launched the BMW i3 in 2013.

JLR said the agreement will enable both the companies to take advantage of efficiencies arising from shared research and development and production planning as well as economies of scale from joint procurement across the supply chain.

As part of their agreement, a team of JLR and BMW Group experts will engineer the EDUs with both partners developing the systems to deliver the specific characteristics required for their respective range of products, the statement said, adding the EDUs will be manufactured by each partner in their own production facilities.

For JLR this will be at its Wolverhampton-based Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC), which was confirmed as the home for the company's global EDU production in January of this year, it said.

The plant, which employs 1,600 people, will be the centre of propulsion system manufacturing, offering full flexibility between clean lngenium petrol and diesel engines and electric units.

The EMC will be complemented by the recently announced Battery Assembly Centre at Hams Hall, near Birmingham, in supplying electrified powertrain systems to JLR'S global vehicle PLANTS, it said.