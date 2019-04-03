Sensex snaps 4-day winning streak, drops 180 points to close at 38,877 on profit booking, below-normal rain forecast

Mumbai: Breaking its four-day rising streak, the BSE Sensex dropped about 180 points on Wednesday on profit booking and forecast of below-normal monsoon this year.

Despite a strong rally in global equities, Indian market failed to sustain at lifetime highs led by losses in oil and gas, telecom, metal and healthcare stocks.

After swinging nearly 450 points, the 30-share Sensex settled 179.53 points, or 0.46 percent lower at 38,877.12.

The broader NSE Nifty too pared early gains and ended 69.25 points, or 0.59 percent, down at 11,643.95.

Benchmark indices gave up all the early gains and ended in red after Skymet predicted below-normal monsoon for this year, said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

"This news comes just a day before RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 bps and adopt a pro-growth stance. However, the expectation of poor rainfall and already slow economic growth alongside subdued inflation may pressurise RBI to go for a higher rate cut, thus surprising the street positively," Sharma added.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is holding a three-day meeting between 2-4 April for the first policy statement for 2019-20.

SBI was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.40 percent, followed by Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Sun Pharma, M&M, ICICI Bank, ONGC, RIL, Asian Paints, Vedanta and HUL, which lost up to 2.37 percent.

On the other hand, Maruti, HCL Tech, HDFC, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp and TCS ended with gains of up to 2.78 percent.

Sectorally, the BSE oil and gas, telecom, capital goods, energy and healthcare indices fell up to 2.06 percent.

Broader indices too ended in the red, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap slipping up to 0.87 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in Rs 543.36 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 437.70 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.22 percent, Korea's Kospi rose 1.20 percent, Japan's Nikkei ended 0.97 percent higher and Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.24 percent.

In Europe, Frankfurt's DAX was up 1.33 percent, Paris CAC 40 rose 0.74 percent, while London's FTSE slipped 0.04 percent in early deals.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.53 percent to $69.74 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 30 paise to 68.44 against the US dollar intra-day.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.