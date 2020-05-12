You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Saudi Aramco first-quarter profit falls 25%, below analyst estimates; hurt by lower crude oil prices as coronavirus slashed demand

Business Reuters May 12, 2020 13:16:03 IST

Dubai: Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco on Tuesday reported a 25 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, below analyst estimates, hurt by lower crude oil prices as the coronavirus slashed demand.

Net profit fell to 62.48 billion riyals ($16.64 billion) after zakat and tax for the quarter to 31 March from 83.29 billion a year earlier.

Saudi Aramco first-quarter profit falls 25%, below analyst estimates; hurt by lower crude oil prices as coronavirus slashed demand

Representative image. Reuters

Analysts had expected a profit of $17.8 billion, according to the mean estimate from Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes, Saudi Arabia’s Al Rajhi Capital and Dubai-based Arqaam Capital.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Aramco said the results reflected “lower crude oil prices, as well as declining refining and chemicals margins and inventory re-measurement losses.”

Click here to follow LIVE news and updates on stock markets

Brent crude prices fell 65 percent in the first quarter, before OPEC+ producers agreed to cut oil supply by a record 9.7 million barrel per day starting from May to help shore up prices and curb oversupply.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: May 12, 2020 13:16:03 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Why men are more vulnerable to COVID-19 than women

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 12 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres