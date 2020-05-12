Stock market today LIVE Updates: Markets open negative, Sensex in red, Nifty opens below 9,150-mark; HDFC, ICICI Bank among top losers
New York: Asian equities and oil prices were set to slip on Tuesday amid growing investor worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported five new confirmed cases on Monday, casting doubts over efforts to lower coronavirus-related restrictions across the country as businesses restart and individuals went back to work.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.6 percent while Japan's Nikkei 225 futures NKc1 were off 0.1 percent.
“My feeling is that it will be flat to slightly down across Asia,” said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and economics for AMP Capital in Sydney, citing concerns about coronavirus clusters and a potential second wave.
Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures YAPcm1 fell 0.35 percent.
The S&P 500 barely closed higher on Wall Street, but the Nasdaq posted its sixth consecutive advance as technology and healthcare shares provided the biggest lift to all three major US stock indexes.
The Nasdaq is now within 10 percent of its all-time high reached in February.
A jump in coronavirus cases in South Korea and Germany weighed on Wall Street sentiment even amid signs more parts of the United States could soon emerge from lockdowns.
A second wave of infections would likely snuff out the recent rally in equity markets and lead investors to position for a severe and prolonged global recession.
There were some positive cues for markets with China reporting April credit growth accelerated to 12 percent from a year ago, a sign that the recovery from a collapse in the first quarter remained intact, the National Australia Bank said in a report.
MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.04 percent following broad declines in Europe.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.45 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.01 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78 percent.
The dollar, defying its typical safe-haven status, rose on Monday, even as investors added risk to their portfolios, buying U.S. stocks and selling Treasuries.
Investors in FX markets had mixed risk expectations, with an eye on warnings of a second wave of COVID-19 infections as more countries eased lockdown restrictions.
Bond markets signaled that a global economic recovery will be slow. Two-year U.S. government bond yields have hit record lows at 0.105 percent and Fed fund futures last week turned negative for the first time ever.
Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 11/32 in price to yield 0.7147 percent, from 0.681 percent late on Friday.
Updated Date: May 12, 2020 09:39:53 IST
Trump 'not interested' in reopening US-China trade deal after report of Beijing discontent
US President Donald Trump said on Monday he opposed renegotiating the US-China “Phase 1” trade deal after a Chinese state-run newspaper reported some government advisers in Beijing were urging fresh talks and possibly invalidating the agreement.Trump, who himself has considered abandoning the pact signed in January, told a White House press briefing he wanted to see if Beijing lived up to the deal to massively increase purchases of US goods.
“No, not at all. Not even a little bit,” Trump said when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1. “I’m not interested. We signed a deal. I had heard that too, they’d like to reopen the trade talk, to make it a better deal for them.”
The Global Times tabloid reported on Monday that unidentified advisers close to the talks have suggested that Chinese officials revive the possibility of invalidating the trade pact and negotiate a new one to tilt the scales more to the Chinese side.
The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party. While not an official party mouthpiece, the Global Times’ views are believed at times to reflect those of its leaders.
Oil prices climb as Saudi Arabia pledges further production cut
Oil futures rose on Tuesday, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures climbed to a high of $30.11 a barrel and were up 0.8%, or 24 cents, at $29.87 at 0206 GMT, reversing some of the previous session’s losses. The benchmark fell $1.34 on Monday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up 1.6%, or 38 cents, at $24.52 after touching a high of $24.77.
Saudi Arabia said overnight it would cut production by a further 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in June, slashing its total production to 7.5 million bpd, down nearly 40% from April.
“This reduction in production provided excellent optics encouraging other OPEC+ members to comply and even offer additional voluntary cuts, which should quicken the global oil markets’ rebalancing act,” Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note. OPEC+ is a group comprised of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia.
The Maharashtra excise department has decided to start an online token system on a pilot basis for sale of liquor in Pune city to avoid crowding at shops.
The move comes after tipplers gathered in large numbers outside liquor shops at several places in the state last week, defying the physical distancing norms to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Under the new system, a person can get a token by registering on the state excise departments portal and then go to the shop to buy liquor, a senior department official said on Monday.
Only those who get the token can go to the shop and buy liquor. It will help in preventing long queues of people outside liquor shops. Huge crowds outside shops put a lot of pressure on the state administration to enforce physical distancing, he said.
Chinese advisers call for talks on new trade deal with US
Hawkish voices have emerged in China seeking a reevaluation of its Phase 1 trade deal with the United States, with some advisers urging fresh talks, a state-controlled tabloid said, citing sources close to the Chinese government.
Advisers close to the talks have suggested that Chinese officials revive the possibility of invalidating the trade pact and negotiate a new one to tilt the scales more to the Chinese side, the Global Times reported on Monday, citing the sources.
The Global Times is published by the People’s Daily, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party. While the Global Times is not an official mouthpiece of the party, its views are believed to reflect those of its leaders at times.
Under the Phase 1 deal signed in January, Beijing pledged to buy at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years while Washington agreed to roll back tariffs in stages on Chinese goods.
China's factory deflation deepens as pandemic hits demand
China’s factory prices fell at the sharpest rate in four years in April, highlighting weakening industrial demand in the world’s second-largest economy as the coronavirus pandemic slams global growth.
The producer price index (PPI) fell 3.1% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a statement on Tuesday, compared with a 2.6% drop tipped by a Reuters poll of analysts and a 1.5% decline in March.
Data released last week showed China’s exports unexpectedly grew in April from a year earlier, although a sharper-than-expected decline in imports signalled weak domestic demand.
China is trying to recover from its first economic contraction on record during the January-March quarter, when the economy was paralysed by curbs to slow the spread of the virus that has killed more than 4,600 people in the mainland. But the spread of the virus beyond China now threatens to push the global economy into a deep recession.
State refiners scale up crude processing as fuel demand improves
Indian refiners are scaling up crude processing as local fuel demand begins to improve with a gradual easing of the lockdown aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus, company officials said.
Indian Oil Corp, the country’s top refiner, has raised crude processing at its plants to 60% capacity and aims to reach 80% by the end of this month, it said in a statement on Monday.
State refiners, which together own about 60 percent of India’s 5 million barrel per day (bpd) refining capacity, had to reduce the amount of crude they process as storage facilities filled up with unsold products due to a slump in demand.
“With the demand for petroleum products gradually picking up, Indian Oil Corp has re-started several process units at its refineries that were down due to the lockdown,” IOC said.
Asian stocks stumble on fears of second coronavirus wave, oil up
Asian shares skidded on Tuesday on growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after the Chinese city where the pandemic originated reported its first new cases since its lockdown was lifted.
The central Chinese city of Wuhan reported five new cases on Monday, casting doubts over efforts to lower coronavirus-related restrictions across the country as businesses restart and individuals went back to work.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS stumbled more than 1%, snapping two straight sessions of gains.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was among the hardest hit .HSI, down 1.4% followed closely by Australia , off 1.3%. Chinese shares dithered in early trade with the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 off a shade. South Korea's KOSPI .KS11 faltered 0.9%.
As countries around the world gradually ease restrictions in an effort to restart their economies, investors are becoming anxious about a second wave of infections.
COVID-19 impact: Wockhardt says manufacturing, supply chain disrupted
Automakers warn of up to 45% sales drop as economy slumps due to pandemic
Automakers have warned that total automobile sales could fall as much as 45 percent in the current fiscal year in a worst-case scenario as economic growth slumps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and they are seeking government help through the crisis.
The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), an industry trade body, told government officials last week that if the economy contracts by 2 percent in the year starting 1 April, sales of cars, trucks and motorbikes could decline by as much as 45 percent from a year before.
SIAM presented two more scenarios to the government--one where the economy grows by 2 percent-3 percent, which would lead to a 20 percent decline in auto sales, and a second where growth stagnates from last year, resulting in a 35 percent decline in sales.
The trade body represents most major automakers in India, including Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp and the local units of Toyota Motor, Hyundai Motor, Ford and Volkswagen.
Aditya Agarwala, Senior Technical Analyst, YES Securities, said: "The Indian markets are slated to open Tuesday’s trading session on a negative note as indicated by the SGX Nifty which is currently trading lower by 74 points. The entire Asia pack is trading in the red. HANGSENG, STRAIT and NIKKEI are down in excess of 1%, rest of the markets are also trading in the red with mild cuts. Overnight the European and the US markets ended trade in the red and currently, Dow Jones Futures is trading deep in the red down by almost 1%.
"The Nifty ended the session in the red giving up entire opening gains of 180-200 points as bears continue to defend the upper end of the trading range placed at 9450. Following a GAP down opening of 70 points it will be crucial for the bulls to protect the 20-DMA which is currently at 9210 week, a sustained trade below this support line could drag it lower to levels of 9130. However, if bulls manage to protect the 20-DMA placed at 9210 a short covering rally may be triggered taking the Index to levels of 9300-9350." Agarwals said.
