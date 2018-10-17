RIL shares rise 1.5% to Rs 1,181 ahead of September quarter earnings announcement

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1.5 percent on Wednesday ahead of its September quarter results to be announced later in the day.

The scrip of RIL gained 1.48 percent to Rs 1,180.95 on BSE.

At NSE, shares of the energy major went up 1.33 percent to Rs 1,179.35.

"A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled for Wednesday, 17 October, 2018, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30 September, 2018," Reliance Industries had said in a filing to BSE on 10 October.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)