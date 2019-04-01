RIL share price touches record high; market-capitalisation inches close to Rs 9 lakh cr

New Delhi: Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) jumped over 3 percent to a record high of Rs 1,406.50 during the day, with it's market valuation inching close to Rs 9 lakh crore mark.

The stock jumped 3.18 percent to Rs 1,406.50 -- its record high -- during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 1,391.55, up 2.09 percent.

On the NSE, shares went up by 2 percent to close at Rs 1,391.85.

The market valuation of the company rose sharply by Rs 18,083.94 crore to Rs 8,82,060.94 crore on the BSE. With this, the company's m-cap is just short of Rs 17,939.06 crore to cross the Rs 9 lakh crore market valuation mark.

RIL is currently the most valued Indian firm followed by TCS (Rs 7,62,221.91 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 6,29,097.44 crore), HUL (Rs 3,65,835.04 crore) and ITC (Rs 3,64,449.12 crore) in the top five list.

Reliance Industries (RIL) had last year became the first Indian company to cross Rs 8 lakh crore market capitalisation.

(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

