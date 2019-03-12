Retail inflation rises to 4-month high of 2.57% in February; industrial growth slows to 1.7% in January

Retail inflation rose to four-month high of 2.57 percent in February, mainly driven by higher food prices.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 percent in January 2019 and 4.44 percent in February 2018.

Food inflation based on CPI, however was in negative at 0.66 percent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 percent in January.

The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33 percent in November 2018.

The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding at its monetary policy.

Industrial growth slows to 1.7% in January

Meanwhile, industrial output growth stood at 1.7 percent in January on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 7.5 percent in January 2018.

During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 percent as against 4.1 percent in the same period previous fiscal, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

(With PTI inputs)

