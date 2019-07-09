Reliance Industries races past Tata Consultancy Services to become most valued firm by m-cap; shares up 2.20%

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Tuesday went past Tata Consultancy Services to become the most-valued firm in terms of market valuation.

RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 8,11,048.27 crore at the close of trade, which was Rs 11,246.23 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Rs 7,99,802.04 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of RIL settled at Rs 1,279.45, up 2.20 percent on the BSE. Intra-day, it rose 2.55 percent to Rs 1,283.85.

The scrip of TCS, however, fell by 2.05 percent to close at Rs 2,131.45. During the day, it declined 3.95 percent to Rs 2,090.

Both the companies have in the past also competed against each other for the most valued company status.

In the list of top-five domestic firms, RIL was placed at the top of the pack followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,50,136.04 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,85,207.96 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,76,545.49 crore).

The m-cap of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

