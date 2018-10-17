Reliance Industries Q2 net profit at record Rs 9,516 crore, up 17.4%; revenue rises 54.5%

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Wednesday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs 9,516 crore, a 17.4 percent rise year-on-year, for the July-September period.
Its net profit stood at Rs 8,109 crore in the second quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.
RIL's revenue rose 54.5 percent to Rs 156,291 crore during the said quarter.
(Disclosure - Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)
Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 19:45 PM