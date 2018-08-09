You are here:
Reduce GST on pan masala to 5% from existing 18%: Karnataka BJP unit asks Centre

Business Press Trust of India Aug 09, 2018 16:26:06 IST

New Delhi: Karnataka BJP unit on Thursday urged the Centre to bring down the GST on pan masala to 5 percent from the existing 18 percent and also hike the minimum import price (MIP) of arecanut to Rs 300/kg to save domestic growers reeling under the crisis due to lower prices.

Domestic prices of arecanut have fallen sharply to Rs 280/kg at present from the high of Rs 380/kg last year owing to cheaper and poor quality import of the commodity from Sri Lanka and other producing nations, it said.

A representation in this regard has been made to the union ministries of agriculture, commerce and finance separately by the Karnataka BJP Arecanut Cell President and MLA Araga Jnanendra.

Representational image. News18.

"Arecanut growers are in distress due to falling prices. There is a need to curb cheaper imports and encourage value addition of arecanut," Jnanendra told reporters here.

Arecanut is used in the making of pan masala, but the goods and services tax (GST) has been fixed higher at 18 percent.

"We have requested the union finance ministry to slash it to 5 percent level as pan masala is manufactured by small-scale industries," he said.

That apart, the Centre has been requested to further increase the MIP of arecanut to Rs 300/kg from the current Rs 251/kg so that to restrict cheaper and poor quality shipment of the commodity, added.

Jnanendra further said that the imports need to be monitored strictly as shipments are being made with under-invoicing. Even the quality of the commodity needs to be checked before allowing the shipments to enter India.

Cheaper imports are happening through Sri Lanka taking advantage of the lower duty benefit under the South Asian Free Trade Area (SAFTA).

Recently, the Centre raised the MIP of arecanut to Rs 251 per kg from Rs 162 per kg.

The country's annual arecanut production is around 5,00,000 tonnes, out of which 60 percent comes from Karnataka. Tamil Nadu, Goa and Assam are other major growing states.


Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 16:26 PM

