RBI to pump in Rs 12,500 cr liquidity into financial system on 20 June through bond purchases

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday said it will infuse Rs 12,500 crore into the financial system through bond purchases on 20 June.

The decision has taken based on a review of the evolving liquidity conditions and assessment of the durable liquidity needs going forward, the central bank said in a statement.

The purchase of government securities under the Open Market Operation (OMO) for Rs 125 billion (Rs 12,500 crore) will be conducted on 20 June, 2019.

The government securities to be purchased in the auction would be communicated in due course, the RBI added.

Earlier in the day, the RBI injected Rs 15,000 crore into the system through bond purchases.

The RBI uses open market operations (OMO) for injecting liquidity into the system through the purchase of government bonds (G-sec).

