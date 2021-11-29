Business

Winter session of Parliament: Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Acts Repeal Bill amid ruckus, with few Opposition parties demanding discussions on it

FP Staff November 29, 2021 17:37:33 IST
Winter session of Parliament: Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition
Winter session of Parliament Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducted the proceedings of the Lower House on the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday

Winter session of Parliament Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Farm Acts Repeal Bill amid ruckus, with few Opposition parties demanding discussions on it. Speaker Om Birla then adjourned the House till 2 pm. Image courtesy: ANI

Winter session of Parliament Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar tabled the Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021 amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha. Image courtesy: ANI

Winter session of Parliament Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

The House passed the bill with voice vote amid protests by the Congress and TMC members. Dola Sen (TMC) and Nadimul Haque (TMC) were in the well to protest the passage of the bill without debate. Image Courtesy: ANI

Winter session of Parliament Farm laws repealed amid ruckus by Opposition

Ahead of the parliament session, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor also spraked a controversy by sharing a photo on Twitter with four women MPs where he called the Lok Sabha an "attractive place to work". Tharoor later issued a clarification for the same. Image Courtesy: Twitter@ShashiTharoor

Updated Date: November 29, 2021 18:19:18 IST

TAGS:

also read

From pulling a car while walking on your hands to BMX tricks, check out how records were made
Photos

From pulling a car while walking on your hands to BMX tricks, check out how records were made

People across the world tried their hardest on 17 November to mark Guinness World Records Day

Inside Indian Railways' first pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station
Photos

Inside Indian Railways' first pod hotel at Mumbai Central railway station

The pod has features such as free WiFi, air conditioning, charging points and a reading light. Cost of the pod is Rs 999 for 12 hours and Rs 1,999 for 24 hours

Fifty shades of red: Autumn hues turn Kashmir into a fairytale
Photos

Fifty shades of red: Autumn hues turn Kashmir into a fairytale

Tourists throng J&K to witness breathtaking scenery, preserve it as memories in hearts long after season bids adieu