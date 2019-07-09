Oberoi's Gurgaon properties go fully solar; hospitality firm aims at reducing CO2 emissions by over 12,300 tonne per year

Generating solar power to fuel 100 percent of a luxury hotel’s electricity requirements can transform the way the hospitality industry functions in India. In a step towards a greener future, Oberoi’s Gurgaon properties—The Oberoi Gurgaon and Trident Gurgaon have introduced solar power to fulfil their electricity needs.

There’s a captive solar power plant in Balasar, Haryana that will generate 7.5 MW of electricity to meet the energy demands of the two hotels and the solar power plant spread over 25 acre has been equipped with polycrystalline technology.

With the installation of about 27,000 solar panels, the plant’s performance ratio is determined to be 76.50 percent. The Oberoi and Trident in Gurgaon aim at reducing CO2 emissions by 12,344 tonne per year through this move.

The UN’s World Tourism Organisation estimates that tourism is responsible for around five percent of global CO2 emissions. Accommodation accounts for 20 percent of those emissions due to requirements for heating, lighting, air conditioning, and the operation of bars, restaurants and pools.

“We are proud that our Gurgaon hotels are now operating on 100 percent solar power. This is our small way of giving back to Mother Nature and providing our guests a sustainable luxury experience,” said Abhishek Panshikar, General Manager, The Oberoi, Gurgaon.

Besides reducing its carbon footprint, the hospitality giant is also aiming at driving greater socio-economic benefits by creating local employment opportunities.

“Surveys have shown that guests prefer to stay in environment-friendly accommodations. This is equally an important priority for us. With this in mind, our guests will be pleased to know that they are now staying in a hotel that is fully powered by solar energy,” added Amit Khare, General Manager, Trident, Gurgaon.

Solar technologies have been proven over decades in the field, and are becoming increasingly efficient, affordable and reliable. If a hotel is able to draw its various and continuous power needs from solar energy, it is likely to spread awareness about the use of alternate energy.

