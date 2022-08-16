Market Roundup: Sensex goes up by 379 points; Nifty settles at 17,839

Among sectoral indices, except metal and PSU Bank, others experienced a high today with auto and realty indices closing the day up by 2 percent.

Domestic equity benchmarks - BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended in green led by Bank, IT and Realty names. While BSE Sensex reached 59,842 with a gain of 379 points, Nifty 50 settled 0.72 percent higher at 17,839 points at the closing bell. Among sectoral indices, except metal and PSU Bank, others experienced a high today with auto and realty indices closing the day up by 2 percent. Both BSE midcap and smallcap indices had a gain of 1 percent each.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex jumped up by 379.43 points or 0.64 percent to settle at 59,842.21. While Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Ultratech Cement and HDFC Bank are the highest gainers, SBI India, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, TCS and NTPC are the top BSE laggards.

Top 5 BSE Gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The stock closed the day 2.28 percent higher at Rs 1,288.40.

Maruti: With a gain of 2.19 percent, the shares rose to Rs 8,890.55.

Asian Paints: The value of the company gained 2.09 percent to Rs 3,497.55.

Hindustan Unilever: The shares zoomed to Rs 2,644.55, up by 1.90 percent.

Ultratech Cement: The shares surged 1.29 percent to Rs 6,653.95.

Top 5 BSE Losers:

SBI India: The shares tanked 0.90 percent to Rs 525.90.

Bharti Airtel: The company’s value tumbled 0.85 percent to Rs 703.80.

Bajaj Finance: The shares declined 0.26 percent to Rs 7,290.00.

TCS: The stock slid to Rs 3,392.95, down by 0.20 percent.

NTPC: The shares plunged 0.03 percent to Rs 158.50.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 rose by 127.10 points or 0.72 percent to 17,839.10. The top NSE winners are HDFC Life, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, BPCL and Maruti and the top NSE losers are Grasim Industries, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel, Bharti Airtel and SBI India.

Top 5 NSE Gainers:

HDFC Life: The shares inched 4.78 percent up to Rs 571.00.

Adani Ports: With a gain of 4.65 percent, the shares rose to Rs 825.00.

Eicher Motors: The stock closed the day 3.95 percent higher at Rs 3,337.00.

BPCL: The stock gained 3.70 percent to Rs 346.25.

Maruti: The company’s value jumped 3.37 percent to end the session at Rs 8,992.00.

Top 5 NSE Losers:

Grasim Industries: With a loss of 1.86 percent, the shares tanked to Rs 1,592.50.

Hindalco Industries: The shares settled lower 1.80 percent at Rs 428.40.

JSW Steel: The shares crashed to Rs 672.50, declining by 0.84 percent.

Bharti Airtel: The shares slid to Rs 704.00, down by 0.80 percent.

SBI India: With a loss of 0.77 percent, the stock settled at Rs 526.60.

