Market Roundup: Sensex gains 85 points, Nifty ends at 16,630; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Sun Pharma and ITC. Top losers included Nestle India and Maruti Suzuki

The domestic headline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 fluctuated between gains and losses and managed to end marginally higher on Friday, 11 March. Sensex gained 0.15 percent to close the day at 55,550.30. Nifty grew 0.21 percent to 16,630.45.

Both Sensex and Nifty remained highly volatile throughout the entire day due to mixed global cues. However, after losses at the start of the session, domestic markets rebounded due to gains in metal, banking and realty sectors. The market was also buoyed by BJP’s win in the recent legislative assembly elections and a drop in the price of Brent crude.

India VIX declined 0.92 percent to 25.35 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, auto, IT and media incurred minor losses, while the rest of the sectors ended in green.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex closed the day up by 0.15 percent or 85.91 points at 55,550.30. The top gainers were Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, ITC, Power Grid and Titan. The top losers were Nestle India, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Top BSE gainers:

Sun Pharma: The shares gained 3.82 percent to close the day at Rs 902.15

Dr Reddy’s: The shares rose to Rs 3,974.85, marking a rise of 2.07 percent

ITC: With a gain of 1.81 percent, the shares ended at Rs 236.20

Power Grid: The value of the company increased 1.70 percent to Rs 212.45

Titan: With a gain of 1.12 percent, the shares rose to Rs 2,494.70

Top BSE losers:

Nestle India: The shares declined 1.56 percent to Rs 17,358.10

Maruti Suzuki: The value of the company dipped to Rs 7,106.65, marking a loss of 1.38 percent

NTPC: The shares settled 0.75 percent lower at Rs 131.90

Axis Bank: The shares slid to Rs 690.90, falling by 0.56 percent

TCS: The company’s value fell 0.54 percent to Rs 3,600.70

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended at 16,630.45, marking a gain of 0.21 percent or 35.55 points. Bank Nifty rose 0.20 percent to close at 34,546.25.

Top NSE gainers:

Cipla: The shares zoomed 5.87 percent to Rs 1,045.00

BPCL: The value of the company surged 4.07 percent to Rs 363.20

Sun Pharma: The shares rose 3.67 percent to close the day at Rs 901.45

JSW Steel: The shares ended at Rs 667.80, rising by 2.62 percent

Indian Oil Corporation: The value of the company gained 2.19 percent to Rs 123.60

Top NSE losers:

Nestle India: The shares slid 1.72 percent to Rs 17,345.00

Maruti Suzuki: The shares fell to Rs 7,099.00, indicating a loss of 1.56 percent

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The value of the company dipped to Rs 716.00, falling by 1.13 percent

Hindalco: The shares declined 0.91 percent to Rs 588.40

NTPC: The shares settled 0.79 percent lower at Rs 131.90

