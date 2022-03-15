Market Roundup: Sensex falls 709 points, Nifty ends at 16,663; check top winners and losers here

Top BSE gainers included Mahindra & Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki. Top losers included Tata Steel and Kotak Bank

Domestic headline indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 snapped a five-day positive streak to end in red on Tuesday, 15 March. While Sensex plunged 1.26 percent to 55,776.85, Nifty slid 1.23 percent to 16,663.00.

The fourth round of European Union sanctions against Russia as well as the cautiousness on part of investors ahead of the two-day US Fed policy meeting led to the market ending lower today.

India VIX zoomed 4.09 percent to 26.73 levels. Except auto and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), all sectoral indices ended in losses, with metal, IT and oil and gas being the biggest losers. Midcap and Smallcap indices incurred losses as well.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slumped 1.26 percent or 709.17 points to 55,776.85. The top gainers were Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Titan. The top laggards were Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Reliance.

Top BSE gainers:

Mahindra & Mahindra: The shares ended 2.23 percent higher at Rs 760.25

Maruti Suzuki: The value of the company rose 1.40 percent to Rs 7,417.25

Nestle India: The shares gained 0.82 percent to Rs 17,519.60

Asian Paints: The company’s value rose to Rs 2,986.50, marking a rise of 0.81 percent

Titan: The shares closed the session up by 0.47 percent at Rs 2,550.00

Top BSE losers:

Tata Steel: The shares plunged 4.89 percent to Rs 1,233.65

Kotak Bank: The shares tanked to Rs 1,733.40, incurring a loss of 3.11 percent

Tech Mahindra: The value of the shares dipped 2.92 percent to Rs 1,459.05

Infosys: With a loss of 2.73 percent, the company’s value slid to Rs 1,839.15

Reliance: The shares settled 2.28 percent lower at Rs 2,363.45

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 settled 1.23 percent lower at 16,663.00, with a loss of 208.30 points. Bank Nifty fell 0.82 percent to 35,022.65.

Top NSE gainers:

Tata Consumer Products Limited: The shares surged 3.69 percent to Rs 748.90

Mahindra & Mahindra: The value of the company rose to Rs 760.90, marking a rise of 2.38 percent

Cipla: The shares gained 2.04 percent to Rs 1,070.00

Shree Cement: The value of the shares closed at Rs 22,769.00, up by 1.82 percent

Maruti Suzuki: The shares closed 1.25 percent higher at Rs 7,408.00

Top NSE losers:

Tata Steel: The value of the company tanked 5.24 percent to Rs 1,229.05

Hindalco: The shares plunged to Rs 560.00, down by 5.21 percent

ONGC: The shares settled 4.89 percent lower at Rs 163.40

Coal India: The company’s value fell 4.21 percent to Rs 172.75

JSW Steel: The shares declined to Rs 640.80, falling 3.62 percent

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.