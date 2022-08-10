Market Roundup: Sensex falls 36 points, Nifty remains above 17,500

India VIX gained 1.47 per cent to 19.59 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, metal was the biggest gainer and IT was the biggest drag. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed on a flat note as well

The domestic market indices ended flat on Wednesday, 10 August. BSE Sensex settled 35.78 points lower at 58,817.29, while NSE Nifty 50 remained above the 17,500 level. The volatile session was dominated by selling in IT stocks. Asian markets were in negative following Wall Street’s dismal performance in the last few days. All over the globe, investors remained in a cautionary mood ahead of the release of the US inflation data later this evening, which in turn will shape their expectations of another interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.

India VIX gained 1.47 per cent to 19.59 levels. In terms of sectoral indices, metal was the biggest gainer. IT was the biggest drag. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closed on a flat note as well.

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE):

BSE Sensex slipped 35.78 points or 0.06 per cent to 58,817.29. The top winners were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, L&T and IndusInd Bank. Bajaj Finance, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Asian Paints were the top laggards.

Top BSE gainers:

Tata Steel: The stock jumped 1.91 per cent to Rs 109.25.

Bharti Airtel: The value of the company gained 1.50 per cent to Rs 714.95 per equity.

ICICI Bank: The shares reached Rs 848.50, up by 1.45 per cent.

L&T: The stock climbed 1.38 per cent to Rs 1,854.65.

IndusInd Bank: The value of the company rose to Rs 1,062.00 per equity, increasing 1.09 per cent

Top BSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: The value of the company plummeted 2.66 per cent to Rs 7,147.75 per equity.

NTPC: The stock closed 2.20 per cent lower at Rs 155.70.

HCL Technologies: The value of the company settled 1.41 per cent lower at Rs 952.50 per equity.

Wipro: The shares slid to Rs 430.10, down by 1.34 per cent.

Asian Paints: The stock declined 1.23 per cent to Rs 3,414.15.

National Stock Exchange (NSE):

NSE Nifty 50 ended at 17,534.75, with a gain of 0.06 per cent or 9.65 points. While 30 stocks gained, 20 declined. Bank Nifty rose 0.13 per cent to 38,287.85.

Top NSE gainers:

Hindalco: The value of the company surged 4.44 per cent to Rs 440.10 per equity.

Coal India: The stock zoomed to Rs 219.80, up by 2.04 per cent.

UPL: The shares climbed 1.98 per cent to Rs 764.00.

Tata Steel: The stock reached Rs 109.20, increasing 1.87 per cent.

Apollo Hospitals: The value of the company ended 1.82 per cent higher at Rs 4,508.00 per equity.

Top NSE losers:

Bajaj Finance: The shares slumped 2.60 per cent to Rs 7,151.60.

ONGC: The value of the company settled 1.90 per cent lower at Rs 133.90 per equity.

HCL Technologies: The stock slipped to Rs 952.00, falling 1.45 per cent.

Adani Ports: The shares dipped 1.39 per cent to Rs 790.50.

Asian Paints: The stock plunged to Rs 3,413.00, down by 1.31 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.