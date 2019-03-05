ITC hikes prices of Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan cigarettes by about 7% to 14%

New Delhi: Leading cigarette maker ITC has increased the price of three brands - Bristol, Flake Excel and Capstan.

The Kolkata-headquartered company has increased the prices by about 7 percent to 14 percent.

When contacted, an ITC spokesperson said: "Prices of a few select brands have been marginally revised."

Price of Flake excel is hiked by 11 percent, Bristol by 6.7 percent and Capstan by 14.5 percent by the company.

These three brands together contribute around 10 percent to 13 percent of total cigarette sales of ITC.

