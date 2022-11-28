Insurance Claim: Three methods to help you resolve insurance-related issues faster; check details

Insurance coverages are common among individuals who want to ensure financial security for emergency situations. This policy may contain any kind of life or health insurance plan. Many often, people sign up for insurance policies, but they do not file their claims in a timely manner. As a result, they deal with numerous issues, resulting in additional burden. Policyholder objections are regularly sent to the insurance company, but sometimes the customers don’t receive any desired response from the company officials. However, there is no reason to be concerned, if any individual comes across these kinds of problems.

Here are some additional methods to resolve insurance policy-related issues:

Contact the Grievance Redressal Officer:

Every insurance company assigns a Grievance Redressal Officer who is responsible for addressing customer complaints. Thus, the officer should be contacted first if your claim is somehow rejected. You can file your complaint online or in the local branch of the insurance provider. Notably, every day, a bulk of grievances over the non-receipt of claims are filed. So, in the case that you do not receive a hearing here, you are also allowed to make a formal complaint.

Refer to Insurance Ombudsman:

If the above-mentioned method fails, a customer can lodge a complaint to the Insurance Ombudsman. A total of 17 insurance ombudsmen have been appointed for this position across the country. The local Insurance Ombudsman must hear complaints from each policyholder. You need to visit the Lokpal office and submit Forms P-II and P-III. The office of the insurance company or its official website can give information on the appropriate location to the policyholder. After sending your copy of the complaint, you must then transfer the hard copy to the Lokpal office using speed post.

Inform IRDAI:

The IRDAI oversees the insurance business in India. Any customer facing such insurance-related problems can submit a complaint to the IRDAI. IRDAI laws instruct the company’s complaint redressal officer to answer queries regarding any consumer complaints within 15 days. If the offline method does not work, the customer can file a complaint on the IRDAI website. They can also send a complaint to the organisation’s official email address, complaints@irdai.gov.in. The confusion will be cleared through an email from the other side. Another choice is to call the IRDAI toll-free number, 155255 or 1800 425 4732.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.