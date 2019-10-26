ICICI Bank second quarter profit plunges 28% to Rs 655 cr; lender's asset quality improves at 6.37%

ICICI Bank, the country's second-largest private lender, reported a 28 percent fall in net profit at Rs 655 crore in the quarter ended 30 September due to a one-time charge related to deferred taxes.

The bank's net profit stood at Rs 909 crore in the second quarter of the previous year, reported Reuters.

The private bank missed its second quarter net profit estimates due to higher tax expenses of Rs 3,712 crore.

"Excluding the impact of one-time additional charge due to re-measurement of accumulated deferred tax, profit after tax would have been Rs 3,575 crore in Q2FY20 compared with Rs 909 crore in Q2FY19,” ICICI Bank said in a release.

Asset quality of ICICI Bank improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 6.37 percent as compared to 8.54 percent in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Net NPA also improved to 1.60 percent as compared to 1.77 percent during the previous quarter of this fiscal.

Net interest margin, a key indicator of bank profitability, stood at 3.64 percent.

The bank remains well-capitalised with a capital adequacy ratio of 16.14 percent at the end of September.

On Friday, shares of ICICI Bank settled 3.18 percent higher at Rs 469.10. It hit an all-time high of Rs 470.70 intraday.

— With inputs from agencies

