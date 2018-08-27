Govt plans to come up with 'special policy' for biofuel use in aviation sector, says union minister Nitin Gadkari

New Delhi: The government plans to come out with a "special policy" for use of biofuel in the aviation sector, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday.

He was speaking at a function to mark India's first test flight partially powered by biofuel that landed here from Dehradun.

The 43-minute flight was operated by SpiceJet with a Bombardier Q400 aircraft.

Gadkari said a "special policy" would be put in place for use of biofuel in the aviation sector.

A Cabinet note would be moved in this regard, the road transport minister said, adding that the use of biofuel would help in reducing oil import bill.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said efforts are on to have a consumer-friendly, affordable and environment-friendly aviation sector.

About Monday's test flight, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said it was a "technology demonstrator".