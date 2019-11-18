Govt notifies steel scrap recycling policy, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi: The government has notified a Steel Scrap Recycling Policy (SSRP) to provide for a framework to facilitate and promote establishment of metal scrapping centers in India for scientific processing and recycling.

Union Steel and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said in Lok Sabha that the policy framework provides standard guidelines for collection, dismantling and shredding

activities in an organised, safe and environmentally sound manner.

"The Steel Scrap Recycling Policy has been notified in the Gazette of India vide No. 354 dated 7 November, 2019. The policy provides a framework to facilitate and promote the establishment of metal scrapping centers in India for scientific processing and recycling of ferrous scrap generated from various sources and a variety of products," he said during Question Hour.

Pradhan said the policy prescribes guidelines for setting up and responsibilities of dismantling centre and scrap processing centre, roles of aggregators and responsibilities of the government, manufacturer and owner.

"The Steel Scrap Recycling Policy does not envisage setting up of scrap centres in the country by the government. The role of government is to provide a framework to

facilitate and promote the establishment of metal scrapping centres in the country," he said.

The minister said the government has not fixed any incentive on sale of scrap. This will be governed by guidelines and market conditions prevailing at the time of sale of scrap.

The other ministries involved in sanctioning of scrap centres are Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he said.

