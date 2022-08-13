Gold price today: 10 grams of 24-carat sold at Rs 52,090; silver at Rs 58,500 per kilo

According to the MCX data, gold futures rose by 0.46 per cent to Rs 52,579.00 and silver futures observed a rise of 1.58 per cent and settled at Rs 59,299.00

Ten grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 52,090 in India with a rise of Rs 440 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 51,650. One kilogram of silver is being bought and sold at Rs 58,500, after observing a fall of Rs 400. The value of the yellow metal differs daily due to factors like excise duty, making charges, and state taxes. In Mumbai and Kolkata, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being procured at Rs 47,750, as per the Good Returns website. The same amount of the precious metal is being traded at Rs 48,900 in Chennai while in New Delhi, it is priced at Rs 47,900.

If we look into the 24-carat gold rates, 10 grams of the much-in-demand metal in Kolkata and Mumbai is being procured at Rs 52,090. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is being sold in Chennai for Rs 53,340. In the national capital, it is being retailed at a price for Rs 52,240.

In Pune and Coimbatore, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being traded at Rs 47,780 and Rs 48,900, respectively. The same amount of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,140 in Pune and Rs 53,340 in Coimbatore.

In places such as Hyderabad, Kerala, and Vijayawada, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being sold at Rs 47,750. In Ahmedabad, Mysore, and Mangalore, the same amount can be purchased at a price of Rs 47,800. Ten grams of 24-carat gold in Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kerala is being purchased at Rs 52,090. In Mysore, Ahmedabad, and Mangalore, the same quantity of 24-carat gold is being procured at Rs 52,150.

In Nagpur and Chandigarh, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is acquired at Rs 47,780 and Rs 47,900, respectively. In Nagpur, the same amount of 24-carat purity is priced at Rs 52,140, while in Chandigarh, it is rated at Rs 52,240.

In Lucknow and Jaipur, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is being bought at Rs 47,900. The same quantity of 24-carat purity is valued at Rs 52,240 in both the above cities.

The updated Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) data reveals that gold futures, which will mature on 5 October 2022, rose by 0.46 per cent to Rs 52,579.00. Silver futures, which will mature on 5 September this year, also observed a rise of 1.58 per cent and settled at Rs 59,299.00.

