No longer do you need to drive to the store to buy a lottery ticket – you can just pick up your smartphone and play the lottery online with a few taps on your screen!

How so? Let us explain.

We’ve picked out the 4 best websites to play the lottery online, with Lucky99 at the top of the list with its great lottery setup, generous welcome bonus, and increased odds of winning.

There are many other excellent lottery sites that we have found, though.

Got your lucky numbers ready? Let’s go.

Where to Play Lottery Online

Lucky99 : Best overall

Betanysports : Best variety of lottery tickets available

Mega Millions : Largest lotto jackpot win

PowerBall : Best discount deals

Want to know how we ranked these sites and exactly what they have in store? Keep on reading to find out everything you need to know to buy the best lottery tickets online!

1. Lucky99 – Best Site to Play the Lottery Online Overall

Pros:

25% match deposit welcome bonus

Total max prize of $90,000

24/7 customer support

You can buy lottery tickets on mobile

Variety of categories to choose from

Cons:

Could use more banking options

Not the best design

All things considered, we’ve picked Lucky99 as the best lotto site online. It’s super entertaining, and it puts you in control of the risk you want to take. There’s even a welcome bonus for new players! Let’s have a closer look!

Lottery Options: 4.95/5

As we said, you’re in charge of how risky you want to play things at the Lucky99 lottery, ‘Lotto Pro’. There are four levels to choose from: ‘Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Pick 5’. These refer to how many selections you’re making and how many numbers you’re choosing from.

For example, if you choose to ‘Pick 4’, you’ll be selecting from the numbers 0000 through 9999. You’ll also need to select whether to play ‘Straight’ or ‘Boxed and a couple of other options, so make sure you read the rules before you get started.

Bonuses: 4.9/5

It’s not common to see welcome bonuses at online lottery sites, but Lucky99 is offering an exciting 25% matched deposit bonus for all new players.

There’s also the chance to take part in a couple of extra offers, such as an extra 25% through the Lucky99 Rebate Program and a free deposit on every seventh payment, up to an impressive $5000.

Support and Banking: 4.85/5

Players will be pleased to hear that Lucky99 offers a 24/7 live chat function that they can use to get help whenever they need it. We tried it out for ourselves and found it to be pretty responsive, which is an encouraging sign. You can also call them if you prefer; they have dedicated mobile numbers for different regions.

The banking side of things isn’t bad either, as there are a few ways to pay. Lucky99 supports deposits with a handful of cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and a few others), credit cards, electronic checks, and money transfers.

Withdrawals include most of these plus a couple more, but it should be noted that it’s not possible to withdraw to a card, so you’ll need to make other arrangements.

User Experience and Other Features: 4.9/5

The Lucky99 website looks pretty good for the most part, but we did notice that the layout of the actual lottery section could be perceived as a little confusing at first. It won’t take too long to get used to, but it’s not the most intuitive design.

If you want to play on a mobile device, you’ll need to use the mobile site instead of an app, but that doesn’t make too much of a difference in this instance, as you won’t be missing any features.

Final Score: 4.9/5

With this much versatility and a great bonus, there’s no wonder Lucky99 made it to the top of our list today.

>> Claim your 25% welcome bonus [Lucky99]

2. Betanysports – Best Variety of Lottery Tickets Online

Pros:

Choose how many numbers to play with

Customizable additional options

25% back on your first payment

Very responsive customer support

Cons:

Low max deposit for credit cards

Some fees on fiat options

Players who love to really be in control of their lottery tickets will enjoy Betanysports. It’s a great option for experts and beginners alike.

Lottery Options: 4.9/5

Betanysports is home to the same lottery as Lotto99, ‘Lotto Pro’. As such, you’ll find the same betting options, and they’re very broad indeed. They include the chance to pick from Pick 2, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Pick 5 again, which refers to how many numbers you’re choosing from.

And going further in, you’ll need to select “Straight” or “Boxed” numbers. The former means that your numbers need to come in in the order you selected them, whereas the latter means you can win in any order.

Get it right, and you could be winning up to $90,000 when the draw comes in!

Bonuses: 4.85/5

You’ll find the same 25% matched deposit bonus here that you will at Lucky99, but because they’re separate sites, there’s no harm in grabbing both.

After this, there’s the chance to grab your seventh deposit free every time, plus a 25% rebate bonus. It’s exciting to see this many bonuses at a lottery site because even just one bonus is fairly rare at this type of site.

Support and Banking: 4.9/5

There are a handful of ways to pay at Betanysports, including crypto, credit cards, and wire transfers.

However, the only way you can place a deposit here without incurring a 4% fee is if you pay with crypto. Sure, there are a lot of ways to do this (Bitcoin, USD Coin, Tether, and more), but it’s a shame not to see any fee-free options for fiat currencies.

If you have any banking issues or questions, you can speak to the live chat team, who are available round the clock, or give them a call. Either way, they’re pretty easy to get hold of.

User Experience and Other Features: 4.85/5

Betanysports might not look like an amazing website, but we did find it fairly easy to use in most parts. The lottery section can be quite confusing, but you can read up on the rules with some ease.

We also found that Betanysports is a particularly good place to be for sports betting – as the name seems to suggest. So, if you like that, it’s another additional advantage!

Final Score: 4.85/5

If Betanysports were to tidy up its banking section a little, it would’ve been even closer in its challenge for the title. Because other than that, it’s pretty neck and neck with Lucky99.

>> Get 25% back when you sign up [Betanysports]

3. Mega Millions – Best Online Lottery Site with Huge Jackpots

Pros:

Dedicated mobile app available

Multi-ticket discount of up to 25%

Win $900,000,000 or more

Play lotteries from all over the world

Cons:

Not the best design

Customer support could be better

The Mega Millions is one of the world’s favorite lotteries due to its stunning jackpot amounts, and now you can play it online with ease, thanks to GoLotter.

Lottery Options: 4.9/5

Right now, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at over $900,000,000. That’s a truly mouth-watering amount of money. In fact, it ranks up there with some of the biggest lottery jackpots of all time.

The downside to this is that the actual odds of landing a win in the first place are lower. You could consider this to be a highly volatile lottery.

That’s not to say there isn’t a fair range of betting options though. You can still choose to buy tickets between 2 lines and 25 lines, plus there are syndicates and bundles available.

Bonuses: 4.85/5

There’s not so much going on in the way of bonuses here, but players can still enjoy discounts when buying multiple lotto tickets online at the same time. The multi-draw option can get you up to 25% off if you opt for the 52-draw option.

Support and Banking: 4.85/5

You’ll be able to get Mega Millions support by reaching out to the GoLotter support team. They’re available round the clock, and we found them to be quite helpful when we tested them for ourselves.

When you’re funding your account, there are a handful of options but not as many as our top two so far. Players can bank with debit cards, credit cards, and bank transfers.

User Experience and Other Features: 4.75/5

Mega Millions is best accessed through GoLotter. This is a ‘courier service,’ and it allows you to buy lottery tickets through a very neat mobile app, downloadable on the App Store or Play Store. Or, you can get them through the equally good-looking desktop site. Your call.

Final Score: 4.8/5

Mega Millions is an incredibly exciting lottery. If you like the sound of it, head over to the courier service GoLotter and give it a go for yourself.

>> Play Mega Millions for a multi-draw discount of up to 25%

4. Powerball – Best Online Lottery Discounts

Pros:

Wide range of ways to win

$40,000,000+ jackpot

Up to 25% discount on multi-draw

Downloadable mobile app

Cons:

Could use more bonuses

Some fees on purchased tickets

Another option at GoLotter is the ever-popular Powerball. This lotto has a lower jackpot overall, but it does offer more ways to win, and that’s pretty exciting too.

Lottery Options: 4.9/5

You could win over $40,000,000 in the Powerball jackpot, so it’s far from short of cash! This is still a huge amount of money, even if it is quite a lot less than the Mega Millions.

And because the jackpot is lower than the Mega Millions, even though the draw is around the same level of popularity, the chance of actually winning is higher as there are more prizes being given out overall.

Bonuses: 4.75/5

Powerball is part of the same site as the Mega Millions, GoLotter. So, there’s only one bonus to take advantage of, but it is a pretty good one.

When you buy into the multi-draw (purchase several lottery tickets at the same time, you can get a discount of up to 25%, which is not bad at all!

Sure, it would have been good to have seen a matched deposit welcome bonus, but again, this is rare in the world of online lotto.

Support and Banking: 4.75/5

The GoLotter website features loads of useful information about how the lotteries work, including all the rules as well as extra information about how to use syndicates, etc.

And if you still have any questions after that or any support requests, you can always speak to their helpful customer service representatives whenever you want.

User Experience and Other Features: 4.7/5

Like Mega Millions, Powerball is also best accessed through the courier service GoLotter. It’s one of the best out there.

The site is great on a desktop computer, but it gets even better if you want to play it on your smartphone. That’s because it has a downloadable mobile app on the App Store and the Play Store.

The app is better to use than the mobile site as it’s a little smoother and easier to navigate around. You won’t have to pay any commissions on your winnings here, which is awesome news, but there are some payments to be made when purchasing the lotto tickets in the first place.

Final Score: 4.75/5

Powerball is one of the best lotteries in the world. We can see why it’s so popular! And the best place to try it out online is the courier service GoLotter.

>> Buy multiple PowerBall tickets and get discounts

Ranking Methodology for the Top Sites to Play Lottery Online

Lottery Options:

It’s always nice to see a wide range of things to bet on with a lottery. Being able to choose how high the stakes are gives a feel of control and makes the games more accessible. It wouldn’t be the worst thing to see a massive jackpot either.

Bonuses:

It’s not exactly common to see bonuses at online lotto sites, but we do like to see the occasional discount for multi purchases and perhaps even a matched deposit from time to time.

Support and Banking:

We like to see a wide range of ways to pay, but only if there are no fees and the minimum and maximum withdrawal and deposit amounts are reasonable. And if there are any issues, it’s important that a high-quality customer support team is on hand to help.

User Experience and Other Features:

This category refers to the general feel of the desktop site and mobile app, if there is one, in terms of how satisfying and easy they are to use.

What is the Best Online Lottery Site?

We have no doubt that the best online lotto site right now is Lucky99. It’s the best place to play the lottery online, thanks to its range of options, high wins, and even its welcome bonus.

Lucky99 offers a 25% matched deposit for all new players and even gives all players a chance to get every seventh deposit they make free of charge, which is another really exciting bonus.

Plus, when you play, you get to decide how high you want to make the stakes. This makes it a fitting option for new players or experienced players alike. It’s also suitable for more passive players and pure adrenaline junkies!

Has Anyone Won the Lottery by Playing Online?

Absolutely! The odds of winning the lottery when you play online are just as good as they are if you buy a ticket in the store. And being able to play online has been an option for quite some time now, so a lot of cash has been won by those who chew to play the lotto online.

You’ll also find that the best places to play the lottery online won’t take a commission of your winnings, so you won’t be putting yourself out financially by opting for the online option. There could be a small fee for ticket purchases, but this is pretty standard practice.

Are Online Lotto Sites Legit?

We can guarantee you that Lucky99, Betanysports, and GoLotter (the site that hosts the PowerBall and Mega Millions from our top picks) are very legit. They have high security and all the correct licensing, so we trust them to operate in a legitimate manner.

It’s always worth double-checking a new site when you’re looking to play lotto online though. So, take a look at some reviews to find out if other people have had good experiences with the site before you move forwards.

It can also be good to double-check the security of a new site if you have any suspicions. We like to see SSL encryption so that we know our personal details and our money are going to be safe.

You can also double-check the license of a lotto site by navigating to the ‘About’ section in a lot of cases. Some gambling licenses are more strict than others, and the stricter the license, the more accountable the site is going to be to perform in the right ways and treat players fairly.

How do Payouts Work at Online Lotto Sites?

Receiving a payout from an online lottery site can be more long-winded than when you request a withdrawal from a regular online casino, for instance, if you hit the jackpot on a slot game.

The processing times are longer because a lot of checks need to take place due to the large amount of money at stake. But the time does vary from lottery to lottery and from site to site. But from your end, the process is going to be pretty similar. All you should have to do after you’ve landed a win is head over to the cashier section of the site and request a withdrawal.

If you can’t figure out how to do that at any time, you should be able to reach out to the customer service team, who will be able to guide you through the process.

Which Types of Lottery Games Can I Play Online?

There aren’t too many ‘types’ of lottery, so to speak, but there are a few different bets you can make on the lottery.

For a start, there’s something called “syndicate,” which refers to playing with a group. Plus, there’s “straight” and “boxed” betting which are the orders in which the winning numbers must appear.

You might find different types of rules at different lottery sites, so make sure to take the time to find out about them and work out which one is right for you.

What is the Best Strategy for Playing the Lottery Online?

There’s no hardcore mathematical evidence to prove that one strategy for picking the lotto numbers is better than another. But some people truly believe that they have a better chance of winning if they follow a particular strategy.

If you’re the spiritual type, you might want to try basing your numbers off the birthday of a loved one or another important date in your life, such as your wedding day.

But if you’re more mathematically minded, you could try looking at the previously most common numbers if you believe this might mean they’ll come up again. Some people also ensure not to bet on more than one number in a row.

Which Online Lotto Site Has the Best Mobile App?

We absolutely love the GoLotter mobile app that you can use to buy tickets for both Mega Millions and PowerBall. It looks really good, and it contains all of the features of the desktop site, so it’s fully functional and easy to use, no matter which smartphone you download it to.

This app is downloadable in both the App Store and the Play Store, and it’s worth grabbing it. It looks better and runs smoother than the regular mobile site, leading to an all-around more engaging experience for buying lotto tickets online.

It’s actually fairly rare to see a downloadable mobile app for the lottery, especially one that’s as good as this. So, we recommend taking the chance to check it out if you like to buy lotto tickets on your smartphone.

Why Is Playing Lottery Online So Popular?

Online lottery is better than buying tickets from an actual store for a few major reasons:

Never miss a draw: A lot of lottery experts actually recommend betting online over betting in a store, as this way, you’ll never have to miss a draw.

More convenient: The simple fact of the matter is that you don’t have to get up out of your seat to place a bet on the lotto when you play online. As long as you have an internet connection, you can take part.

Mobile purchasing: Being able to play from your smartphone means you never have to miss a draw, even when you’re away from home. Some online lotto sites even have dedicated mobile apps, which really helps make the mobile experience even better.

Bonus offers: You might occasionally get a welcome bonus for signing up or some kind of deal involving a reduction of the price if you buy a handful of tickets in one go.

Extra gaming opportunities: A lot of online lottery sites offer extra gambling functions, such as casino games and sports betting markets. This can be a great way to keep yourself entertained while you wait for the latest draw results.

Guide to Playing the Online Lottery: FAQ

Do Online Lottery Sites Take a Cut of My Winnings?

Our top online lotto sites will not charge you a cut of any of your winnings.

There is a small service fee for purchasing the tickets in the first place, but you can keep everything you get if and when you do win.

How Do I Buy Online Lottery Tickets?

There aren’t often too many payment methods at online lottery sites, but if you want to pay with a credit card or bank transfer, you should be able to buy a lottery ticket with ease.

The purchase process is usually pretty simple. Some lotto sites might even allow you to pay with crypto, and this way, you’ll be able to get instant withdrawals as well.

Do I Have to Download an App to Play the Lottery Online?

We love a good mobile app, but there’s nothing that says you actually have to use one if it is available.

Usually, a regular mobile site will do the trick, although it might not be as smooth to run or generally as satisfying to use.

How to Play Lottery Online: Step-by-Step Guide

If you’re ready to get up and running, then allow us to show you the three simple steps that you’ll need to carry out in order to play the lottery online with a brand new account at our number one overall pick, Lucky99.

Step 1: Visit the Lottery Site

Follow this link to visit Lucky99.

You should see the option to sign in at the top-right corner of the Lucky99 homepage. Under this, there’s a button that reads, “Not a member yet?”.

Pressing this will take you to the registration page. Here, you’ll need to enter your full name, phone number, and email address on page one, then your home address, followed by a password and a PIN number for logging in.

Step 2: Fund Your Lotto Account

After you’ve entered this information, you’ll have officially created an account, so it’s time to get some cash into it.

Just go over to the cashier section and select a payment method. The process for the transaction varies depending on which one you choose, but it should be pretty easy to follow the instructions on the screen.

Congratulations, you now own a Lucky99 lotto account!

Step 3: Buy Your First Lottery Ticket

It’s time to play! You’ll be redirected to the homepage at this point, and now you’ll be able to head to “Lotto Pro” from the dropdown menu of the “Lottery” item on the menu bar through your new account.

Here, you’ll be able to read all the rules plus any other information you might need to know about. We recommend looking through this before you get started.

Then, just make your selection and place your bet. Now all you have to do is wait for the draw, so keep your fingers crossed.

Our Tips to Play the Lottery Online

Pick Some Random Numbers

This tip isn’t actually going to give you a better chance of winning, but it will mean that if you do win your draw, the prize is going to be bigger overall. That’s because a lot of people bet on the same sequences of numbers, such as ‘1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6’.

Buy More Tickets for the Same Lotto Games or Draw

Mathematically, you’re more likely to win a prize at the lottery if you buy more tickets for the same draw anytime. You’ll be covering more bases this way, so it’s a tip recommended by lottery experts.

Plus, this way, you might be able to take advantage of a multi-draw deal. If you’re able to buy a handful of tickets for the same game, you could save some money. This is the case with both the Mega Millions and the Powerball at GoLotter, for example. Exciting stuff!

Stake Lower or Buy a Few Tickets on Higher Win Games and Draws

If you’re able to control the stake of your lottery draw, then it’s better to go lower on games with higher wins, as the odds of winning are going to be lower. This means you’re going to be more susceptible to losing money.

And if you can’t control the stake, then simply don’t buy as many tickets as you would do for a lower-odds game.

You can save your higher stakes for the games that you’re technically going to be more likely to win, even if the payout isn’t as high. You could still win a whole lot of cash either way!

Check Out the Less Popular Lotteries

Getting the best value lottery draw can often be all about navigating lotteries with less popularity that still have a high payout.

A less popular lotto draw means you’re going to have less competition, meaning you’re either more likely to win or will have to share your potential prize with fewer people.

Look Into the Frequency of the Draw

If the draw of a lottery takes place more often, you’re going to have more chances to win, and you won’t have to wait as long between each draw.

You might not win as much money from a frequent draw as the winnings will be paid out more often, but a lot of people prefer it this way, anyway.

Wait Until the Jackpot Reaches a High Figure

This one might seem like it contradicts our previous tip, but that’s actually not the case. With a lot of lotteries, the jackpot will tick over until the next draw if no one wins. This means it’s going to accrue substantially, and some players like to wait for this to happen until they take part.

So, Are You Ready to Play Lottery Online?

It hasn’t been easy to pick 4 lotto sites from all the awesome options out there, but we’re confident that we’ve found the best overall.

And of those picks, Lucky99 deserves its position at the top. After all, it does have a fantastic range of betting options, including the chance to win up to $90,000.

Lucky99 also has an awesome welcome bonus, lots of useful lotto information, and even some extra exciting things like casino games and sports betting markets.

But there are some places to play online lotto games that have better perks, like the massive max win at Mega Millions or the wide range of winning options through Powerball.

No matter which lottery you choose, please always play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. This article is US-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to https://www.gamblersanonymous.org/.

