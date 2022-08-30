To that end, we've rounded up the top online bingo sites in the UK right now based on their selection of bingo games, huge bingo bonuses, as well as their software and usability.

Britain is going bingo mad! And we’ve got the best bingo sites in the UK that you can join today.

Our team of bingo experts are just as crazy about bingo as you are. They love nothing more than a good cup of tea, a box of biscuits – and the best online bingo sites where they can play bingo from the comfort of their own home.

And while we fell in love with Mr Q Bingo immediately, there’s something for everyone on our list.

Eyes down – let the countdown begin!

Best Bingo Sites in the UK

1. Mr Q – Best Bingo Site in the UK Overall

* 24 hours free bingo will begin upon registration, giving access to the ‘Free For All’ room. Winnings are uncapped and paid as cash with no wagering requirements. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bingo on the house for 24 hours

£20,000 must-win jackpot bingo

Penny bingo available

20 bonus spins for new players

1,000+ games

Cons:

Would benefit from more payment methods

Mr Q has many tricks up its sleeves, from slots to jackpot games – to huge jackpot bingo games!

It also treats you to generous bonuses and daily free bingo, and it’s top of the pops for us.

Online Bingo: 5/5

One of the reasons we chose Mr Q as our number one pick was because of their wide variety of bingo games and multiple ways to win.

For instance, you can play Full Monty Jackpot Bingo here, which comes with a guaranteed £20,000 must-win jackpot. You’ll find it over in the 75-ball bingo room, and tickets cost just £1.

Meanwhile, you can play their 90-ball bingo game On the House for free – and still have the chance to win prizes every single day.

Then there’s the Pinch a Penny bingo game, where (you guessed it) tickets cost just a penny. It’s perfect for those just looking for some fun and comes with a rollover jackpot that means you could win big.

Other Casino Games: 4/5

Mr Q themselves claim bingo is what they do best.

We don’t disagree with that – but their selection of other casino games is impressive, too.

At Mr Q, you can also play hundreds of slot games, with popular titles such as Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, and Starburst all present here.

There’s also a live dealer casino, which is home to just over 20 authentic live games, such as Three Card Poker and Infinite Blackjack.

Other games include Slingo and all the classic table games like online blackjack.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

New players who join Mr Q today can enjoy bingo for 24 hours for free. This isn’t just “demo” bingo, by the way – Mr Q actually lets you play for free for the chance to win real money.

We think this is a good deal, especially when you consider that there are zero wagering requirements.

Other than that, new players can also claim 20 bonus spins when they make their first deposit over in the casino.

Regular bonuses include a referral bonus but most of their “offers” are centered around their huge jackpots and daily drops and wins.

All the bonuses we found here are great, but always make sure to read their terms and conditions for additional information.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Perhaps one of the areas where Mr Q comes up a little short is with its banking options. There are just 4 available – Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Pay by Phone – but these are at least the most popular methods with UK players.

Moreover, withdrawals are faster than average. A Visa Direct withdrawal takes just 4 hours on average, while a PayPal withdrawal should take no longer than 6 hours.

Misc: 5/5

Mr Q is one of the best UK online casino sites and is fully licensed by the UK Gambling Commission. It was launched in 2018, it uses its own software, and live chat customer support is available 24/7.

Ready to play the best online bingo games in the UK? Click here to join Mr Q today.

2. Mecca Bingo – Best Variety of Bingo Games of any UK Online Bingo Site

New customers only. Deposit and stake £10 on bingo to qualify within 7 days of the initial deposit. Some prizes have wagering requirements and expiry dates. See full T&Cs for more details.

Pros:

‘Play with £10, get £120’ bingo bonus

300+ exciting bingo games

Exceptionally trustworthy UK bingo brand

Easy-to-use website

Can withdraw from Mecca Clubs

Cons:

Limited payment methods

All the UK bingo sites on our list have amazing games – but Mecca Bingo wins when it comes to variety!

Online Bingo: 5/5

For many UK players, Mecca is synonymous with bingo. There are Mecca clubs up and down the country, and you can play more bingo online than you can probably get your hands on.

Here, you’ll find the likes of Penny Lane Bingo (a form of penny bingo where the pot often exceeds £100), the ever-exciting Deal or No Deal Bingo, as well as Bingo Gold.

Finding a game is a piece of cake, and to join, you just have to hit the purple “Join Now” button.

And because Mecca is such a well-known brand, its rooms are always packed with other players, which helps to create a really social feel.

Other Casino Games: 4.4/5

Mecca isn’t just a bingo site, but there’s no doubt that its customers love bingo and slots more than anything else.

That’s why you’ll find that most of their games are either slots, bingo, or Slingo games.

However, new titles are being added all the time, there are progressive jackpots here, and it’s cool that Mecca Bingo shines the spotlight each week on different iGaming developers.

There’s a live casino too, but a distinct lack of regular online blackjack, roulette, and poker variants.

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

As mentioned, you can claim the £120 bingo boost at Mecca Bingo just by spending your first £10. You must spend said tenner on bingo, but there are wagering requirements that you’ll need to meet before you can withdraw any winnings.

Other than that, regular players can compete in the Double Spinner for the chance to win a slice of the weekly £40,000 prize pool, and you can grab a further 10 bingo tickets on the house by staking £10 on bingo games. This is a generous bingo bonus.

There are plenty of jackpot games here too with life-changing prizes for lucky players.

Payment Methods: 4.3/5

Payment methods are on the slender side at Mecca Bingo. They accept all major card providers (the words of Mecca themselves) but other than that, your options are restricted to PayPal and PaySafeCard.

Withdrawals typically take between 1 and 3 days, and if you live near a Mecca Bingo Club, you can pop in and make a withdrawal from there (although all players are limited to one per day).

Misc: 4/5

Mecca Bingo is easily one of the UK’s most famous online bingo sites and bingo brands. The Mecca Bingo name goes all the way back to 1961 and it’s now been online for decades.

The site is secured by 128-bit encryption and is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

Ready to get lost in all the bingo variants you can imagine? Click here to join Mecca Bingo today.

3. PlayOjo – Best Bonuses of any Bingo Site in the UK

1st deposit only. Bingo Tickets are worth up to 10p each in 9 bingo rooms. Bonus Spins on Fishin’ Frenzy are worth 10p each. Bingo in Launch Pad room for players making a bingo cash wager. OJO’s Rewards & Game Play policy applies. Please note the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

No wagering bonuses

500 bingo tickets for new players

3,000+ games

Live game shows

Cons:

Design not for everyone

PlayOjo specialises in bingo – as well as no wagering bonuses.

Excited?

You should be. No wagering bonuses mean you don’t have to fulfill any rollover requirements before any bonus winnings are yours. They make perfect sense, and they’re available at PlayOjo.

Online Bingo: 5/5

UK players are treated well by PlayOjo because this is one of only a handful of countries where they offer online bingo!

Bingo titles include Session Bingo, Rodeo Bingo, and Disco Bingo, while variants include 90-ball bingo, 80-ball bingo, and 75-ball bingo.

There’s a timer for each game, so you can see exactly when it starts, while tickets start from just a penny for some games and don’t really go above 30 pence for most games.

The prizes, meanwhile, often exceed £1,000.

Other Casino Games: 5/5

Since PlayOjo is home to quite literally thousands of casino games, it doubles up as a great place to play both bingo and everything else.

There are some of the best online slots here (1,000+ in total!), as well as a fab range of live dealer games, where the maximum stakes reach £15,000 on some tables.

You’ll also find many blackjack and roulette variants, while specialty games include scratch cards and game shows (yes, you can play Deal or No Deal Live here!).

Bonuses and Promotions: 5/5

PlayOjo promises to be a bit of a baller when it comes to its bonuses, thanks to those no wagering requirements.

What’s more, the bingo bonus is 500 bingo tickets for new players. On top of this, you also get treated to 50 bonus spins and 5 days of free bingo.

Other than that, PlayOjo offers each player what are known as “Kickers.” These are basically daily and weekly promos that are specific to you and your current level of playing. To find yours, just log in to your PlayOjo account and head over to the “Kickers” section.

Payment Methods: 4.7/5

PlayOjo excels on this front, offering as it does multiple ways for you to fund your account.

Banking options include Apple Pay, Trustly, and PayPal, alongside the usual debit cards like Visa and MasterCard.

PlayOjo does impose maximum withdrawals, though, but these vary according to payment type. The minimum withdrawal is £20.

Misc: 4/5

It’s worth mentioning that, if you do decide to swerve that bingo welcome bonus (who would, though?!), PlayOjo is offering 50 bonus spins over in the casino – but you can’t have both!

Click here to grab PlayOjo’s no wagering bonus.

4. Moon Bingo – Best Online Bingo Site in the UK for Unique Bingo Games

New players only. 18+. Valid until further notice. Min dep £10. 200% Bingo Bonus [BB] max £100 + 50 Bonus Spins [FS] split on two slots, Gonzo’s quest and Starburst, respectively. [FS] Split over 2 days & valid for 3 days, no wins cap). FS wins are granted in Games Bonus [GB] after all FS is used & valid on selected games only. WR:4x(dep+BB); 85x GB. WRs vary by game. GB wins cap: £100 + initial bonus. UK: Deposit balance can be withdrawn at any time. Country restrictions apply. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

200% up to £100 bingo bonus

50 bonus spins for new players

Lively chat room and forums

Slingo and scratch card games

Cons:

No blackjack or roulette games

Moon Bingo offers some hard-to-find bingo games and Slingo variants.

For example, Swedish Bingo is an exciting variant of the classic 75-ball bingo card – except you get five attempts to win!

Online Bingo: 5/5

Moon Bingo is easily one of the best UK bingo sites when it comes to variety. Here, you can play the likes of 90-ball, 75-ball, and 52-ball bingo, along with the aforementioned Swedish Bingo, penny bingo – and even live bingo.

You can also play progressive jackpot bingo, where the pot increases each time someone loses.

Slingo is available too, as well as daily jackpot bingo. The games are available all day long and the minimum stake is just one pence.

Other Casino Games: 3/5

The clue is in the name with Moon Bingo – this is a bingo site more than anything else.

As such, while you’ll find a solid selection of slots here (including family favourites like Starburst and Immortal Romance), you won’t find any poker, blackjack, or roulette games.

So, if that’s something you’re interested in, check out our roundup of the best roulette sites.

There’s no live dealer casino here either, but on the plus side, you will find scratch cards, as well as an assortment of classic arcade games.

Bingo Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

If you join Moon Bingo today, you can grab a 200% bingo bonus if you deposit £10.

You can claim as much as £100 worth of bingo tickets with this offer, and you’re also entitled to 100 bonus spins. As always, make sure to read the terms and conditions beforehand.

Information on regular offers is hard to find, however, due to the fact that Moon Bingo doesn’t have a dedicated section for its promotions. On the flip side, once you become a member, you can opt-in to emails. We recommend you do this, as Moon Bingo will email you whenever there are new promos and offers.

Payment Methods: 4.4/5

Moon Bingo makes a big deal about the fact that you can play “PayPal Bingo” here. This is just a fancy way of saying that you can fund your account using PayPal.

You can also fund it using PaySafeCard, debit card, wire transfers, and your phone bill.

Pleasingly, you can make up to 10 withdrawals in a single day, but withdrawal times can be lengthy (sometimes as long as 2 days).

Misc: 4/5

Moon Bingo is by now an established UK bingo site. It has over 12 years of experience and it claims to have paid out as much as £500,000 in winnings over the years.

There’s also a really cool forum and chat room, which is home to more than 600,000 members who you can chat with 24/7.

Ready to play some unique bingo titles? Click here to get started at Moon Bingo.

5. Two Fat Ladies – Best Bingo Site in the UK for Progressive Jackpot Bingo

New players only. Valid until further notice. Min dep £10. 200% Bingo Bonus [BB] max £88 + 20 Free Spins [FS] on Irish Luck (valid for 3 days, wins cap: £3). FS wins are granted in Games Bonus [GB] & valid on selected games only. WR: 4x (dep+BB); 85x GB. GB wins cap: £100 + initial bonus. UK: Deposit balance can be withdrawn at any time. Country restrictions apply. 18+. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

200% welcome bonus

20 bonus spins

500+ games

Rewards program

Very user-friendly website

Cons:

High wagering requirements on some bonuses

Two Fat Ladies lets you play a variety of progressive jackpot bingo games, where each day you can win hundreds of pounds on the likes of Soap Party and Britain’s Got Bingo.

It’s also got the best name for a bingo site we’ve ever seen and comfortably makes it into our top 5.

Online Bingo: 5/5

Two Fat Ladies is a super user-friendly UK casino. One of the things we like is how they clearly list “progressive jackpot” on all the progressive jackpot bingo games on the homepage.

They also list the current pot, as well as the minimum stake and there’s a timer that lets you know when a game is due to start.

If you’ve been browsing the site for a while but can’t decide what to play, a small pop-up box appears with a game suggestion.

Other bingo games here include Bingo Roulette, Fiver Fever, and Rockin’ 75.

Other Casino Games: 3/5

Two Fat Ladies is very much bingo-focused, and to that end, it’s packed with bingo games, Slingo games, and slots.

You can also play progressive jackpot slots as well as mobile instant games, and the site is constantly updating its library with new titles. Altogether, there are over 500 games here.

However, if you’re looking to play the likes of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

As a new customer at Two Fat Ladies, you can claim a 200% matched deposit bonus of up to £88. You also get 20 bonus spins credited to your account all in one go.

Other than that, promos are a bit thin on the ground at Two Fat Ladies at first sight. However, if you pop over to your “Offers” section, you’ll find a curated list of all current offers that have been personalised for you.

There’s also a rewards program here, and you can chat to a live agent about all your latest offers and bingo events.

Payment Methods: 4/5

Two Fat Ladies gives you a couple of ways to make a deposit and process a withdrawal.

These payment methods include debit cards, Apple Pay, Neteller, PaySafeCard, and PayPal. You can also call them up and make a deposit over the telephone.

The minimum withdrawal is £5, which is excellent, but a 48-hour pending period will slow down your withdrawals.

Misc: 4/5

The user interface is by far one of the most attractive things about Two Fat Ladies. Thanks to a search function and a classic layout, it’s impossible to get lost here.

Site speed is also fab across all devices.

Ready to start playing bingo with a 200% welcome bonus? Click here to get started at Two Fat Ladies.

6. The Sun Bingo – Top UK Online Bingo Site for Slingo

18+. begambleaware.org. New customers only. Deposit & spend £10 on bingo tickets for a £50 bingo bonus (Accept & wager the bonus 3x within 7 days) + 50 free spins on selected games (Accept & wager winnings 30x within 48 hrs). Debit cards only. Full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£50 bingo bonus when you spend £10

Daily bingo promo

Scratch cards, slot games & Slingo

Daily & weekly bingo events

Reputable brand

Cons:

You have to log in to explore some games

Design a bit bland

Slots and bingo had a baby – it’s called Slingo, and if you’re looking to play this exciting game, then The Sun Bingo is for you.

Online Bingo: 5/5

As we already mentioned, The Sun Bingo shines when it comes to Slingo, and you’ll find all the most popular titles here, like Slingo Sweet Bonanza, Slingo Starburst, and Slingo Lucky Streak.

There’s also a branded The Sun Slingo game you won’t find anywhere else.

Of course, it’s not all about Slingo either, and you’ll also get to play tens of different bingo variants here.

Other Casino Games: 4/5

Bingo, Slingo, and scratch cards are the highlights of this online casino, but there’s also a “Casino” tab that uncovers a couple of live dealer titles.

These games are nothing to write home about as The Sun Bingo was clearly designed with bingo players in mind, but they are a nice addition to its game library.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4/5

When you sign up to The Sun Bingo and spend a minimum of £10, you can get a £50 bingo bonus and 50 spins on top of that.

Certain payment methods are not eligible for this promotion, and there are wagering requirements you need to meet, so make sure you read their terms and conditions before you decide if you’d like to opt in.

Once you’ve used up the welcome bonus, you can participate in daily and weekly bingo events and compete for different prizes.

Payment Methods: 4/5

The Sun Bingo accepts the most popular banking options, including debit cards, PayPal, and Skrill. Nothing out of the ordinary, but at least all the bases are well-covered.

Misc: 4.5/5

The Sun Bingo is associated with the popular UK newspaper, The Sun, it’s loved by many, and we have zero concerns about its safety. It’s licensed by the UKGC.

Click here to claim the best Sun Bingo bonuses.

Ranking Methodology: How We Chose the Best Bingo Sites in the UK

Online Bingo Games: All our chosen top UK bingo sites excel when it comes to bingo. This is in terms of their volume of games, the quality of their software, as well as their traffic, and – in the case of their jackpot games – the size of their pots.

Other Casino Games: We know how much UK players love to have some fun playing bingo and slot games. This is why we were committed to finding the best bingo sites that offered a good mix of both. In some cases, our picks also let you play the likes of Slingo, scratch cards, and live dealer games.

Bingo Bonuses & Promotions: All the bingo sites on our list get you started with bingo tickets. To claim them, you just need to make a qualifying deposit! Regular players are then treated to more offers and promos, including bonus spins and prize pools.

Payment Methods: Lastly, we understand how important it is that you’re able to fund your account using your preferred banking method. This is why our trusted bingo sites offer trusted payment methods, including Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal.

Best Bingo Sites in the UK: FAQ

What’s the Best Online Bingo Site in the UK?

Mr Q is the best online bingo site in the UK based on its variety of bingo games, generous bingo bonuses, and great user experience.

What Is the Best Online Bingo Game in the UK?

Full Mounty Jackpot Bingo (available at Mr Q) is the best bingo game for UK players. It comes with a guaranteed jackpot and the ticket is just £1.

Are UK Bingo Sites Rigged?

No, UK online bingo sites aren’t rigged, so long as they are licensed and reputable. That’s why it’s important to read bingo site reviews like this one and only sign up to legit websites.

Are Bingo Sites Safe to Join in the United Kingdom?

Yes. Bingo sites that are fully licensed, such as Mecca Bingo, are 100% safe to join. This is because licensed bingo sites are kept in check by the Gambling Commission to ensure they meet industry standards when it comes to player safety and fairness.

Are United Kingdom Bingo Sites Fixed?

No. Provided you sign-up to bingo sites that have a legit license, such as Moon Bingo, you can be sure that their games and bingo rooms are not fixed.

All the most trusted bingo sites use RNG (Random Number Generator) to determine the outcome of their games. So, if your balls come up (or don’t come up), it’s entirely down to luck and chance.

What are Free Bingo Sites in the UK?

All bingo websites are free in the sense that registration doesn’t require a fee. There are even some bingo sites like Mr Q, which let you play bingo for free for a limited time period. There are also some websites that offer free bingo games to try out in demo mode.

However, there are no such things as bingo sites that are free all the time.

What are UK Bingo Rooms?

Bingo rooms are the places where you will find the bingo games at bingo sites. All bingo rooms have a different name – such as “Free Bingo Room” or “90-Ball Bingo Room” – that hints at what’s inside.

Can I Get Free Bingo Tickets at these UK Bingo Sites?

You certainly can get free bingo tickets, with most of the best online bingo sites in the UK offering tickets to new players. All you have to do is create an account, make a qualifying deposit, and claim your tickets.

How Do I Withdraw a Bingo Bonus as a UK Player?

If you’re lucky enough to win a bingo bonus, congrats!

Before you can withdraw your bingo bonus winnings, make sure to carefully read the T&Cs first. For example, wagering contribution varies from one bingo site to another, and there may be a bonus win cap.

Who are the Best Bingo Software Providers in the UK?

Some of the best bingo software providers in the UK include the likes of Dragonfish, Pragmatic Play, and Playtech. If you see these names at a bingo site, you can be sure the games will be of a high quality.

How Do I Choose the Best Bingo Sites in the UK?

To help you choose the best bingo sites, it helps to start with a review guide like this. A review guide not only introduces you to the best bingo sites as chosen by experts, but it also means you get to create a shortlist of the sites that stand out to you.

Then, you can take a closer look at each one. Things you can look for include the bingo rooms and games themselves, how lively the chat rooms are, what the customer support is like, and whether or not there are unique features, such as exclusive bingo rooms.

Let’s Compare the Top 5 British Bingo Sites

In this section, we take another brief look at our top 5 picks.

Mr Q: Mr Q serves up a better treat than Bake-Off. New players get to play bingo on the house for the first 24 hours, £20,000 must-win jackpot bingo is available to everyone, and you can take your pick from over 1,000 games in total. Overall score: 99%

Mecca Bingo: Mecca Bingo scooped our prize for the best variety of bingo games, thanks to the fact that there are more than 300 titles to play here. And because this is one of the UK’s oldest biggest bingo brands, it eases its way into second place. Overall score: 98%

PlayOjo: It’d be rude not to include a bingo site that lets you use its bonuses without meeting any wagering requirements. That’s exactly what PlayOjo is offering – and it is also home to 3,000+ games. Overall score: 96%

Moon Bingo: Moon Bingo is one of the best UK sites for unique bingo games. One thing it does better than anyone else is Swedish Bingo. You can also play scratch cards and Slingo here. Overall score: 93%

Two Fat Ladies: A bingo game is never over until the fat lady sings – or, in this case, two fat ladies sing. And with an excellent selection of progressive jackpot bingo games, where someone has to win at some point, Two Fat Ladies is fully deserving of the fifth spot. Overall score: 90%

How to Play Online Bingo in the UK?

1. Click ‘Join Now’

Use this link to sign up to the best UK bingo site, Mr Q. You’ll find the white ‘Play bingo’ button,

2. Fill in the First Form

The first of three forms asks for a username, an email address, and a password.

3. Enter Some Personal Details

The second form requires you to enter your full name, date of birth, home address, and mobile number.

4. Agree to the Terms and Conditions

Lastly, just enter a promo code if you have one, and agree to the terms and conditions.

So, What Are the Best Best UK Bingo Sites?

UK online bingo players are spoiled for choice when it comes to the top bingo sites. We’ve listed 6 that stand out for their selection of games, generous bonuses, and overall fun and entertaining atmosphere.

And while Mr Q tops the lot thanks to offers like free bingo for 24 hours, all 6 sites have something fab to offer!

Playing bingo and slots games is, of course, meant to be fun more than anything else, so we would like to remind you to please play responsibly.

