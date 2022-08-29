From Sony, Samsung to Nike, you will be surprised to know their first products

Founded in late 1940s, Sony's first product was an electric rice cooker, while Lamborghini used to sell tractors during its initial days

New Delhi: International brands like Sony, Samsung, Nike and Microsoft, which are making unprecedented strides in their respective fields, had their first-ever product in categories that may leave you surprised.

Here’s a list of debut products of the industry giants:

Sony

Founded in late 1940s, Sony’s first product was an electric rice cooker, made by merely interlocking aluminium electrodes which were connected to the bottom of a wooden tub. It was a primitive product and is said to be a memorable first failure for the company.

Nokia

Nokia, best known for its mobile phones, reportedly started as a paper mill in 1865. One of its first products was toilet paper.

Not just that, the company’s first gadget was a car phone, named Mobira Senator. It was introduced in 1982.

Nike

A style statement, Nike started its journey way back in 1964 as ‘Blue Ribbon Sports’. The company reportedly imported Japanese track shoes.

Lamborghini

The renowned car brand used to sell tractors during its initial days. Interestingly, the company’s founder Feruccio Laborghini decided to launch his own car brand after he complained about his Ferrari to founder Enzo Ferrari, who in reply told him, “You may be able to drive a tractor, but you will never be able to handle a Ferrari properly.”

Colgate

William Colgate started Colgate as a soap and candle business early in the 19th century.

LG

LG, which was formerly known as Lucky GoldStar, started its electronic business with the production of radio in 1959.

Samsung

Samsung reportedly started in 1938 by exporting fruit and fish. It was in 1969 that Samsung Electronics was established and the company’s first product was a 12-inch black-and-white TV.

Lenovo

Lenovo, which was called Legend Holdings until 2003, introduced its first product in 1987 — Legend Chinesecharacter card, which translated English-language operating systems into Chinese.

This piece of hardware was attached to PC motherboards. It won the first prize for “National Award for Progress in Science and Technology.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.