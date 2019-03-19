Fortis Healthcare appoints Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as MD and CEO; to help firm achieve profitability, growth objectives

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Tuesday said it has appointed Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as managing director and chief executive officer of the company with immediate effect.

The company's board of directors have approved the appointment of Raghuvanshi as MD and CEO with immediate effect for a period of three years, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to the BSE.

This is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.

At Fortis, Raghuvanshi will be responsible for the day-to-day management decisions of the company and for implementing its long- and short-term plans, the filing said.

"He will be playing a pivotal role in providing necessary leadership and strategic direction to the management team in achieving the company's short-term profitability and long-term growth objectives, aligned to the vision, mission and core values of the Fortis Group," it added.

Before joining Fortis, Raghuvanshi was working with Narayana Health as vice chairman, managing director and group CEO, and was responsible for the operations of all the group hospitals across India and internationally, the filing said.

Over the last 26 years, he has been associated with the Bombay Hospital, Apollo Hospitals, Vijaya Heart foundation and Manipal Heart Foundation, it added.

Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 136.25 per scrip on the BSE, down 0.22 per cent from its previous close.

