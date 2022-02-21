Fashion retail insights: Getting inside the minds of the people who run the show

61% of Store Managers measure success with the goal of increase in sales, smooth functioning of omnichannel, 100% target achievement, satisfied customers, and timely deliveries

A typical hierarchy built within a fashion retail store comprises of the Store Manager and the Store Associates. And then you have the Brand Manager at the head office of the fashion retail brand. Each role is designated with its own set of responsibilities and is exposed to different experiences, and hence they each develop a specific persona varying in their cognitive behaviors—the motivational factors, psychoactive needs, the decision-making factors, and their personality types.

With the primary aim of identifying the emotional persona—frustrations, motivations, and aspirations of its end users, Fynd Store, an in-store assistive sales solution provider, carried out a survey that collected responses from 900+ Store Associates, Store Managers, and Brand Managers of retailer brand stores spanning across India.

The study revealed interesting outcomes from the perspective of work, and the responsibilities each of them hold inside their line of business. Unlocking the key finding of the study, let’s dig deep into the user persona of each of these retail positions.

Store Associates

The Store Associate is the first point of contact for the in-store customer. They are highly motivated by Incentives/Salary, Professional Growth (99%) and keep Customer Satisfaction (99%) at the highest priority.

Store Associates are patient (77%), compassionate (82%), enthusiastic (85%), and moderately frustrated (45%) individuals. Weighed on personality traits, these individuals are more extroverted than introverted, show a balanced approach between feeling and thinking, balanced experience-based and intuition-based approach, and are more perceiving than judging.

When gauged for knowledge, Store Associates have high Brand Knowledge (92%) and Technical Knowledge (89%).

62% Store Associates measure success with the goal of increase in sales, smooth functioning of omnichannel, 100% target achievement, increase in omnichannel sales, timely deliveries, increased website sales, increased marketplace sales, and satisfied customers.

Favorable skillsets required for Store Associates, in order of priority are: Communication, Time Management, Planning Sale, Leadership, Team Work.

Store Manager

A Store Manager is responsible for the Profit & Loss and smooth functioning of his store. They are also responsible for the professional growth of the store employees. They are highly motivated by the Performance Index of the store, Salary, Professional growth (92%) and keep Customer satisfaction (95%) at top priority.

Store Managers are patient (83%), compassionate (84%), enthusiastic (90%), and moderately frustrated (57%) individuals. Personality traits for them are higher on being extroverted than introverted, more feeling than thinking, more experience-based than intuition-based, and moderately perceiving than judging.

Gauged under knowledge analysis, Store Managers have a high brand (93%) and technical knowledge (93%).

Favorable skillsets required for Store Managers, in order of priority are Communication, Planning sales, Teamwork, Time Management, Leadership.

Brand Manager

A Brand Manager is responsible for the overall functioning of the brand. The primary job is to maintain Profit & Loss of the brand, and ensure all brand stores are functioning smoothly and properly. They are also required to look for advancements and progress refinements to ensure an easier life for all employees of the brand.

Being in leadership roles, Brand Managers generally have high patience and low frustration levels. Dominant personality traits exhibited by Brand Managers are patience (90%), compassion (83%), leadership (94%), tech friendliness (70%), and enthusiasm (90%). Their personality scale weighs strongly towards being extroverted against introverted, highly towards thinking than feeling, are quite balanced experience-based and intuition-based, and highly more perceiving than judging.

Although Brand Managers are the least frustrated leaders, their major frustration revolves around operational activities, inventory indenting, store targets, employee management, managing deliveries, and customers. They strive to attain their Primary Goals—Brand Growth, Managing Peers, Professional Growth, Target Achievements, and Portfolio Management. Brand Managers are highest motivated towards Professional Growth, Brand Growth followed by Customer Satisfaction, Impact on Peers, and finally Salary Incentive. Their perception of Measurement of Success ranges high towards Customer Satisfaction and Timely Deliveries, followed by Target Achievement and Success of Omnichannel.

The most favorable skill coordinating with the roles and responsibilities of Brand Managers is Communication followed by Time Management, Technical, Planning sales and Leadership.

Conclusion

On analyzing and comparing the three stakeholders, you would realize that each one of them has different definitions of success, and each one has different sets of metrics that motivate them. However, as they move up the ladder they all settle down into the established approaches towards business.

While there are not many stark differences in the way a Store Manager and Store Associate behaves, it is the backing of knowledge and the way they act upon it which differs. A Store Manager’s decisions are backed by far more experiences compared to a Store Associate who, at an earlier stage of their work-life, may still rely upon their intuitions and feelings.

While the basic traits such as Compassion, Patience, Enthusiasm is similar within the hierarchy, how deeply it is entrenched into a Store Associate is what differs. So, a Store Manager is less likely to get frustrated than a Store Associate.

It is also interesting to see that customer satisfaction is a key indicator of professional growth for Store Managers, while brand growth is the most important aspect for a Brand Manager.

These insights shine a light on the key indicators of important stakeholders in the retail business. Understanding areas of motivation, blockers, level of skill, measures of success, etc can guide & pinpoint the brands towards the exact areas to focus on for increasing productivity, revenue, and customer satisfaction.

Fynd

Fynd is India’s largest omnichannel platform and retail technology company. Experienced & adept at understanding the needs & expectations of the consumer, recognizing market trends, and creating bespoke solutions for both the end consumers and enterprises. Rooted in technological innovation and backed by Reliance, Fynd also has products in machine learning, AI, big data processing, gaming, learning, and more.

The author is the Business Head of Fynd Store, India’s largest omnichannel platform and retail technology company. Views expressed are personal.

