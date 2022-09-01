Zomato has introduced ‘Intercity Legends’ which allows select customers to order famous delicacies from anywhere in the country. Now you can satisfy your cravings for sweets from Kolkata or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur even if you are in Delhi

After Blinkit’s printout delivery service, Zomato’s pilot project ‘Intercity Legends’ has piqued the interests of the netizens.

Zomato has introduced intercity food delivery service for its select customers that lets them order famous delicacies from anywhere in India.

If you are sitting in Delhi and craving kebabs from Lucknow, the food delivery platform’s new service will deliver the dish to your doorstep by employing its “vast network of restaurant partners and delivery partners” in the next 24 hours.

Let’s understand the nitty-gritty of Zomato’s ‘Intercity Legends’:

How will Intercity Legends work?

Intercity Legends will let customers order food from a select number of restaurants in different cities like any other regular Zomato booking.

“With ‘Intercity Legends’, no matter where you are, you can order and relish legendary dishes like baked rosogollas from Kolkata, biryani from Hyderabad, mysore pak from Bengaluru, kebabs from Lucknow, butter chicken from Old Delhi, or pyaaz kachori from Jaipur,” explains Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal in a blog post.

The food will be delivered to the Zomato customers via flight and it will be packed by the restaurant in “reusable and tamper-proof containers” to keep it safe during air transit. “State-of-the-art mobile refrigeration technology preserves the food without the need to freeze it or add any kind of preservatives,” Goyal said in his post.

“Once you receive your order, you can microwave, air-fry, or pan-fry the food, just like any other dish out of the refrigerator,” he added.

The company promises to deliver the food from another city the next day of placing the order. However, the delivery may take more than 24 hours to reach customers in case of some orders.

Who can avail the service?

For now, Zomato has started its project for limited customers based in Gurugram and parts of South Delhi.

These Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) residents have the option to order iconic dishes from selected cities as of now.

As per Indian Express report, customers can order from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Bangalore, Mathura, Chennai, Agra and Bhubaneswar. Only a few notable dishes and restaurants from these cities are listed under the ‘Legends’ tab. For example, Lucknow shows seven restaurants including Grandson of Tunday Kababi and The Mughal’s Dastarkhawan, the report added.

A Zomato spokesperson told Inc42, “It’s an experimentation basis customer requests we had garnered in recent times. We are glad to be connecting Indians all over, to the most legendary food, synonymous with the cities onboarded as a part of the Intercity Legends offering. It’s too early for us to share any details.”

Costly ‘legendary dishes’

Inc42 report mentions that they ordered 1 kg Biriyani from Hyderabad to test Zomtao’s Intercity Legends. The order cost Rs 700 including taxes– the cost of Biryani was Rs 280 and the cost of delivery and shipping was Rs 350. If placed within Hyderabad, the rate of the total order comes down to Rs 350.

So the customer will end up paying almost twice for some food items which are not ‘exactly fresh’.

Moreover, Zomato is offering a discount of Rs 200 to customers on their first intercity order, and an additional discount for bulk orders, Inc42 added.

All eyes on Zomato

Even though the concept of intercity food delivery services is not unique, all eyes are set on how the feature rolls out for Zomato.

Startups like JustMyRoots and Tastes2Plate have been engaging in intercity food delivery services for a while now.

The launch also comes on the heels of the festive season which begins next month and is expected to provide a boost to the project.

“We will rapidly scale this to other cities in the next few weeks… With over 100 airports and a rich spread of the most iconic dishes that India has to offer, the sky is the limit to how big Intercity Legends can become,” Zomato said on its future plans.

Zomato’s recent experiments

The company launched a 10-minute food delivery service in Gurugram called ‘Zomato Instant’, which created an online backlash as users cited pressure on delivery partners who already have to operate in unfavourable conditions many times.

Zomato-owned Blinkit’s printout delivery service within minutes in selected areas also caused alarm with netizens questioning the need for the move. Data security was also one of the concerns about Zomato’s printouts delivery announcement.

The company said it will initiate printout deliveries in more locations “provided we notice the service being useful for our customers”, reported Inc42.

