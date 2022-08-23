Instant delivery services are trying to find their path to profitability with new services. Zomato-owned Blinkit is now trying its hand at printout deliveries.

Grocery delivery service Blinkit will now offer printing services. The company said that it would be providing printouts to homes within minutes. The new service has already been launched in several areas in Gurgaon like Sector 43 and Golf Course Road, with plans to cover other nearby areas and Delhi.

"We at Blinkit are giving printouts in minutes in a few areas now. Have never had a printer at home and getting it from cyber cafe or library or neighbours or offices has always been cumbersome specially when it's needed at the point of approaching deadlines," said Jitesh Goel, Product Manager at Blinkit, on networking platform LinkedIn.

The price for the service is Rs 9 per page for monochrome printouts and Rs 19 per page for colour prints, with an additional Rs 25 for the delivery of the printouts. The rate is in steep contrast to local stores that provide black and white printouts at just Rs 2 a page. Online reaction to the new service has been muted so far.

Blinkit, formerly-Grofers, has been on the lookout for a path toward profitability. The company has been bringing down its operating loss in recent financial quarters but is still continuing to bleed money. Food delivery app Zomato had recently acquired the company in a Rs 4,447 crore (about $568 million) all-stock deal.

Blinkit had started with grocery delivery before shifting to instant hyper-local delivery after the rebranding. But in recent months, the company has slowly phased out its 10-minute delivery promise. The company is now stating that it delivers grocery and household items within minutes instead.

The new service from Blinkit is coming at a time when Zomato is looking at integrating the two platforms’ delivery fleets for greater efficiency. "We will also start working on integrating the delivery fleet back-ends which should drive higher delivery efficiency over time," Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal recently said.

