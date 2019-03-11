You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Ethiopian Airlines crash: DGCA to conduct safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operational in India, says Suresh Prabhu

Business Press Trust of India Mar 11, 2019 19:32:12 IST

New Delhi: Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu has asked aviation watchdog DGCA to undertake safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operated by domestic airlines.

The direction comes a day after a 737 MAX aircraft, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed killing 157 people.

Ethiopian Airlines crash: DGCA to conduct safety assessment of Boeing 737 MAX planes operational in India, says Suresh Prabhu

File image of Union minister Suresh Prabhu. AFP

Jet Airways and SpiceJet have 737 MAX aircraft in their fleet.

In a tweet on Monday, Prabhu said he has directed officials of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to undertake "safety assessment" of Boeing 737-MAX planes being flown by domestic carriers.

"Safety of the passengers is our utmost concern. Directed Secretary and DGCA to take appropriate action immediately," Prabhu said in a tweet.

The incident on Sunday was the second time in less than five months that a 737 MAX 8 plane crashed. In October 2018, an aircraft operated by Lion Air crashed killing over 180 people in Indonesia.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Mar 11, 2019 19:32:12 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories




Cricket Scores