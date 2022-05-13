Business

Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold; here's why

Soon after Elon Musk's post on the buyout, shares of Twitter Inc slumped 11 per cent in premarket trading

FP Staff May 13, 2022 15:48:54 IST
Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold; here's why

Elon Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal temporarily on hold - Reuters

Elon Musk Friday said that the Twitter deal, to acquire the microblogging site announced last month, has been temporarily put on hold. He said the deal has been halted as pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts represent fewer than 5 per cent of users.

Along with his latest post, Musk attached a report by Reuters stating that Twitter Inc estimated in a filing on Monday that false or spam accounts represented less than 5 per cent of it mobilisation daily active users during the first quarter.

As per report, the microblogging site had 229 million users who were served advertisement in the first quarter.

Soon after the latest post by Elon Musk on putting the deal on hold, shares of Twitter Inc fell 11 per cent in premarket trading.

The Tesla CEO in April this year had inked a deal to buy social media giant Twitter for $44 billion. He had said that one of his priorities would be to remove spam bots from the platform.

"I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spam bots and authenticating all humans," World's richest man Elon Musk had said.

Musk also had said, "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 13, 2022 15:50:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

'Permanent bans don't work': Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey agrees with Elon Musk on reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account
World

'Permanent bans don't work': Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey agrees with Elon Musk on reinstating Donald Trump's Twitter account

Jack Dorsey was the CEO of Twitter when the social media giant permanently suspended Donald Trump's account after 6 January, 2021, riot in the US capitol

Elon Musk pledges to scale up work standards in Twitter after acquisition
World

Elon Musk pledges to scale up work standards in Twitter after acquisition

The company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, information security and server hardware, he said

Invest in making Tesla cars in India, Adar Poonawalla to Elon Musk
India

Invest in making Tesla cars in India, Adar Poonawalla to Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the world's richest individual, recently struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion