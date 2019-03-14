DGCA may not bar Jet Airways from accepting advance bookings beyond a period amid massive flight cancellations

Mumbai: Contrary to an early report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), sources at Jet Airways has told Firstpost that aviation regulator DGCA has not made any proposal to bar the airline from taking advance bookings beyond a particular period amid a drastically reduced capacity and massive flight cancellations.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA): Story regarding DGCA asking Jet Airways not to accept advance bookings is factually incorrect. We do not have any such proposal. We shall continue to share relevant information with you all. — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Earlier, PTI had reported that DGCA may bar beleaguered carrier Jet Airways from taking advance bookings beyond a particular period amid a drastically reduced capacity and massive flight cancellations.

As per the official, Jet Airways has been flying only 61 of the 116 planes it has in the fleet, forcing it to cancel as much as 45 percent of its total flights per day.

Jet Airways operates over 600 flights within Indian and overseas.

"We may ask Jet Airways not to accept forward bookings beyond a particular period," a senior DGCA official told PTI on Thursday.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.