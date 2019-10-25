Big themes investors need to watch in Samvat 2076, impact of SC order on telecom sector; all this and more on Moneycontrol Pro

Finally, some great news! India’s fastest-growing financial subscriptions service, Moneycontrol Pro, is available both on the website and mobile apps.

The big themes investors need to watch in Samvat 2076

Volatility has become a familiar scenario with investors. While the broad market index may have gained since last year, investors have had a tough time in the markets. Will Samvat 2076 be different? If so, in what way? We highlight some themes so that you can track the trends within to help determine the state of the markets next year. Read here.

Six research ideas for a rewarding and safe investment journey in Samvat 2076

Our research team has crunched the numbers, weighed what company managements have said, analysed balance sheets and cash flows to handpick select stocks that offer growth and earnings visibility at a reasonable valuation. Our research picks for Diwali should not only light up your portfolio but also protect it during times of trouble. Read here to know which ones.

The impact of the Supreme Court judgment on the telecom sector

In a far-reaching judgment for the telecom sector, the Supreme Court has ruled in favour of the government on a 14-year old case, which will force the telecom companies to cough up enormous sums in dues and penalties. Read here to know about the judgement’s impact on telecom companies and the way ahead.

GuruSpeak: Scalping is all about waiting for the sweet spot before you strike

Any form of trading is all about patience and sticking to your strategy, but when it comes to scalping, which is taking quick entries and exits, these characteristics of trading work in fast forward. It is with years of experience that one gets it right. In our latest edition of GuruSpeak, an expert takes you through the mechanics of it. Read here to add to your expertise.

How the government’s gold policies make India’s neighbours richer

Gold has a special appeal for smugglers because it has a high value despite a low volume. That makes the smuggling in of gold easy -- through airports, through passengers as part of personal gold, or even through carriers. Read here to know why gold smuggling may be on the rise and the problems it poses for India and how it unintentionally benefits our neighbours.

Ideas for Profit | Maruti Suzuki: Wait for more downside to accumulate

Maruti Suzuki reported a steep decline in revenues and 50 percent reduction in operating profits owing to volumes shrinking significantly. In light of the recent spike in the stock price, valuations have become extremely stretched. Read here for our analyst’s take on why investors should wait for prices to weaken before they add it to their portfolio.

Can ITC’s improving non-cigarettes business improve its valuations?

While ITC’s sales growth was in tandem with the sectoral trend, improved margins were comforting. FMCG sales grew by 6.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) on a comparable basis, similar to what HUL achieved in Q2. Read here to know our research analyst’s view on the stock’s prospects.

Learn Section

Primer | Does Santa bring gifts for our stock investors?

Does Santa bring gifts for India though? Being more specific - Does Santa bring gifts for our stock market investors? Studies suggest that stock markets around the world rally in the last week of December and the first few weeks of January. This “irrational” market behaviour around Christmas is termed “Santa Claus Rally”. Here’s a closer look at this phenomenon using data.

Technical Picks

HPCL: On the back of the government's announcement of private players into fuel retail, HPCL has broken down from its support level. Read here to know how to trade this move.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank is in bullish trend, and is near all-time high. We are assuming that it will remain below 480. Read here to know how to trade this stock.

