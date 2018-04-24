Bharat Financial Inclusion seeks SEBI, BSE and NSE nod for merger with IndusInd Bank

Hyderabad: "Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd"(formerly SKS Microfinance Ltd) has said it has approached the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), BSE and NSE for necessary approval for the merger with IndusInd Bank.

According to a filing with bourses, BFIL said it has received 'no objection certificate' from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the proposed merger.

In this regard, as on date of these financial statements, the merger has been approved by the Competition Commission of India on 19 December, 2017 and the RBI has conveyed to the bank about the green signal, BIFL said.

The necessary applications for the approval of SEBI, BSE and NSE have been submitted to the stock exchanges on 28 March, 2018 and the same are pending disposal as on the date of these financial statements, it said.

As on date, the scheme remains subject to the receipt of approval from SEBI/stock exchanges, the National Company Law Tribunal, the respective shareholders and creditors of the company and the bank and other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, it added.

In October last, IndusInd Bank had decided to acquire the country's leading micro-finance player Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BFIL).

The merger would be effected through an all-stock tansaction of BFIL into IndusInd through a composite scheme of arrangement.

Meanwhile, BFIL said it"reported profit after tax of Rs 211 crore for Q4-FY '18. It also said it registered Rs 455 crore PAT in FY '18, a growth of 57 percent year-on-year.

There was 38 percent year-on-year growth in its gross loan portfolio"to Rs 12,594 crore in Q4-FY '18 against Rs 9,150 crore in Q4-FY '17, it added.