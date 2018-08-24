Ashok Leyland wins tender for defence tracked combat vehicles; makes foray into niche segment

New Delhi: Hinduja Group firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said that it has bagged a tender in the defence tracked vehicle space, marking its foray into the niche segment.

"As per the scope of work, the company will collaborate with Combat Vehicles Research and Development Establishment (CVRDE), Chennai, for manufacture, assembly and testing of lightweight clutch for the design and development of weight optimised 1,500 hp automatic transmission for main battle tanks," Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland Head-Defence, Amandeep Singh said, as a part of the company's strategy to expand its business scope.. it has been working on tracked vehicles.

"With this win, we mark yet another milestone where we start working on the tracked vehicles that our soldiers use. We see huge potential in re-powering and upgrading of existing BMPs/tanks of the Indian Army," he added.

He said the tracked combat vehicle opportunity also exists in several other countries which use Russian made combat vehicles.

