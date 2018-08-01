You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Business News

Apollo Tyres's Q1 net surges nearly three-fold to Rs 252 crore on robust sales in India and Europe

Business Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 17:06:26 IST

New Delhi: Apollo Tyres on Wednesday posted a nearly three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 251.84 crore for the June quarter, driven by robust sales across various markets including India and Europe.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 88.3 crore during the same period of 2017-18.

Net sales stood at Rs 4,249.39 crore during the April-June period as compared with Rs 3,512.98 crore in the same period of 2017-18, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"All our operations have done well in the past quarter, and have reported a good set of numbers. This is a result of planning and investments in capacities, both in India and Europe, in addition to the increasing demand for our products with the OEMs, as well as, in the replacement market," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said.

Going forward, the company's growth momentum will continue despite the challenges posed by the raw material cost push, transporters strike and the new loading norms for commercial vehicles in India, he added.

The company said its domestic business grew 32 percent to Rs 3,021 crore during the quarter while the European operations' revenue grew 22 percent to close at Rs 1,242 crore.

Shares of the company today ended 1.3 percent down at Rs 289 on BSE.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 17:06 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores