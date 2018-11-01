Aircel-Maxis case: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's interim protection extended till 26 November

Delhi's Patiala House court has extended former finance minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram's interim protection till 26 November. The next hearing in the case is on 26 November at 2 PM.

"We have sought time to reply to Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) notices", said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, counsel for Chidambaram.

ED says Chidambaram has not cooperated during investigations, but they have not said what he has done to hamper it. On what basis are they questioning Chidambaram's lack of cooperation? Asks @DrAMSinghvi, counsel for P Chidambaram (@chidambaram_in) #AircelMaxisCase pic.twitter.com/FdyzyJJDb1 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 1, 2018

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday opposed in a Delhi court the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case and sought his custodial interrogation.

CBI will also file a reply on the anticipatory bail plea of P Chidambaram today. Enforcement Directorate had filed the copy of reply yesterday. #AircelMaxisCase — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

The ED, which filed its response to the anticipatory bail plea of Chidambaram, said that he has remained evasive and was not cooperating in the probe.

The court on 8 October had extended the interim protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram and his son Karti till 1 November in the Aircel-Maxis case filed by the CBI and the ED.

Chidambaram had filed the petition for protection from arrest in the ED case on 30 May this year after which he got relief from the court on various occasions.

The agency on 25 October had filed charge sheet against Chidambaram in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, accusing him of conspiring with foreign investors to clear their venture.

--With PTI inputs