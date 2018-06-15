Scrumptious Salmon: Experience seafood heaven with Salmon Al Forno

Oh My Foodness Vol 2: Salmon Al Forno (Serves 4)
Fancy a scrumptious fish supper? Give your food experiments a twist with this healthy concoction of salmon and asparagus. And if you’re someone who enjoys sea food, then this delicious Salmon Al Forno is a must-try. Salmon being a great source of vitamin D and asparagus being loaded with nutrients, this recipe not just promises to be lip-smacking, but also, assures you of being 100 percent nutritious.
INGREDIENTS
200 gm Salmon fillets × 4
15-20 pcs asparagus
Salt and pepper to taste
For the Sauce:
200 gm shallots
100 gm extra virgin olive oil
50 gm butter
250 gm fresh cream
60 ml dry martini wine
Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Blanch the asparagus and set aside
Slice Salmon fillets into two and season with salt and pepper
Sear the fish on medium flame until both sides turn gold and crisp and then set aside
In the same pan, sauté the asparagus for a minute
Bake the fish and the asparagus together for 3-4 minutes at 200 degrees in a pre-heated oven.
Sauté shallots with butter and oil in a pan until shallots turn brown
Flambé with dry Martini wine, add cream and cook for 5 minutes until shallots are soft
Blend sauce in a blender and pour on plate
Place the salmon and asparagus on top of the sauce
Serve hot
Note: Oh My Foodness is a food video series conceptualised and produced by Firstpost.com. The locations, chefs and the recipes in the series have been provided by Marriott International. No monetary exchange has taken place in the production of Oh My Foodness Vol 2.
