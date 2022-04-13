Amid speculations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pre-wedding celebrations, Neetu Kapoor shares a throwback picture from her engagement with Rishi Kapoor.

In the next few days, we will witness one of the biggest Bollywood weddings of the year as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot this week. The prep for the big day is going in full swing and amidst all this, Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has shared a beautiful throwback pic from her engagement day with late superstar Rishi Kapoor.

In the black and white pic, we see a young Rishi Kapoor holding Neetu's hand and putting the ring on her finger. Sharing the beautiful image, the veteran actress wrote, "Fond memories of baisakhi day as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979" with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will reportedly begin today. While the actress will be wearing Manish Malhotra's ensembles for mehendi and sangeet ceremonies, the duo will don Sabyasachi creations for their big day. The wedding will be an intimate affair as it will mark the attendance of only family members and close friends.

Talking about Neetu Kapoor, the actress is making her comeback on the silver screen with Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which also features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Raj Mehta, who previously helmed Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani starrer Good Newwz. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner of Dharma Productions along with Viacom Studios. It also features Prajakta Koli and Maniesh Paul and is set to hit the screens on June 24.

