Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to the knot this week. The wedding will be an intimate affair and will be attended by family members and close friends.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is currently the hot topic across the country. The duo is expected to tie the knot this week. While the preparations are in full swing for their big day, the details of the couple's outfit have surfaced online and it will raise your excitement to another level.

Talking about Alia Bhatt, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has chosen a Sabyasachi creation for her big day. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the actress will wear a pink Sabyasachi lehenga, which will be complemented by designer Manish Malhotra's customised dupatta. Earlier actresses like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra had opted for Sabyasachi creations for their wedding day.

On the other hand, Ranbir will also wear an exquisite creation designed by the ace couturier Sabyasachi and complement her lady love on their big day. Recently, we saw a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, where the wedding wear is getting delivered to the house in a taxi.

In the clip, several coat bags in beige colour can be seen on the back seat of the taxi with a bag of Sabyasachi's name and logo on it.

The report also suggests that Alia Bhatt will wear Manish Malhotra's ensembles for her pre-wedding festivities like mehendi and sangeet.

The wedding will take place at Ranbir Kapoor's Bandra apartment Vastu, where Alia also owns a flat. It will be an intimate affair, which will be attended by family members and close friends. Celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and others are part of the guest list of the reception.

