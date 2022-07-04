For a brief moment in 2022, Tata Motors occupied the number 2 spot in the Indian car market in terms of monthly sales. However, it lost that crown to Hyundai in June. Therefore to boost their sales, Tata Motors is offering heavy discounts in the month of July.

Tata Motors is planning to offer hefty discounts across all of its passenger vehicles for the month of July 2022. This is mainly to boost their sales after they lost the number 2 crown to Hyundai in June.

Models like the Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari are being offered with a number of lucrative benefits, ranging from additional equipment to flat-out discounts. This is a little surprising given that currently, most car manufacturers are contemplating increasing their prices.

The company is offering a range of savings options to customers the form of cash offers, exchange bonuses and corporate discounts. The only vehicle from Tata that is not getting any such benefits is the Punch.

Tiago is Tata Motors’ entry-level vehicle and is available in four trims including XE, XM, XT and XZ. The first three variants are being offered with benefits up to Rs 10,000 whereas XZ and all the trims above are being offered with benefits up to Rs 20,000.

This is because the XZ trim receives an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. Furthermore, the Tiago also gets a Rs 5k corporate discount. The maximum benefits on the Tiago is up to Rs 28,000. The Tigor is also being offered with the same set of benefits.

This includes benefits of up to Rs 10,000 for lower-spec XE and XM variants whereas higher-spec variants XZ and above are being offered with an additional cash discount of Rs 10,000. The maximum benefits on the Tigor for July 2022 is up to Rs 33,000. Like the Tiago, the CNG variant of Tigor is not being offered with any discounts.

Nexon is currently the highest-selling car for Tata Motors. Petrol variants of the Nexon are being offered with a discount of up to Rs 8,000, whereas diesel variants are being offered a discount of up to Rs 15,000. However, there are currently no discounts on offer for the fully electric version of Nexon.

Altroz is being offered with benefits of up to Rs 7500 for the petrol version and up to Rs 10,000 for the diesel version.

Heavier discounts are being offered on Harrier and its seven-seat sibling, the Safari. For Harrier, the company is offering discounts of up to Rs 70,000 across all variants which includes an exchange discount of up to Rs 40,000.

An additional corporate discount of up to Rs 25,000 is also being offered on the mid-size SUV for Tata Motors employees as well as TML vendors and their employees. Furthermore, select customers can avail discount of extra Rs 5,000 in the form of a corporate discount. Tata Safari is also available with Rs 40,000 exchange discount.