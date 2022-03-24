Tata Motors to hike prices of commercial vehicles from April 1
Tata Motors officials state that the price hike of its commercial vehicles range will depend upon individual model and variant.
Homegrown auto major Tata Motors said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles range by 2-2.5 percent, depending upon individual model and variant, from April 1.
The increase in the prices of commodities, such as steel, aluminium and other precious metals -- in addition to higher costs of other raw materials -- has incited this price hike of commercial vehicles, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
"While the company has initiated actions to absorb a significant portion of the increased costs, at various levels of manufacturing, the steep rise in overall input costs makes it imperative to pass on some residual proportion via a minimised price hike," it added.
Last week, Mercedes-Benz India had said it would increase prices of the entire model range by up to 3 percent from April 1 in order to partially offset the impact of the increase in input costs.
