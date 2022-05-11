The new Tata Nexon EV Max comes with 30+ features over the standard Nexon EV, and costs roughly Rs 2 lakh more.

Tata Motors has launched an updated version of the popular Nexon EV in India. The Nexon EV Max is more of an upgrade over the standard Nexon EV, and, Tata Motors officials claim that it comes with 30+ new features. Prices for the Nexon EV Max start from Rs 17.74 lakh and go up to Rs 19.24 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, All-India).

The Tata Nexon EV Max is available in two trim options – the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. It comes in three colours – Intensi-Teal (exclusive to the Nexon EV Max), Daytona Grey and Pristine White. In fact, the dual tone body colour is offered as standard.

Furthermore, the Nexon EV Max is equipped with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, offering a 33% higher battery capacity, delivering an ARAI certified range of 437 kilometres (under standard testing conditions)l. The Nexon EV Max produces 143PS of power and delivers a torque of 250Nm. The 0 to 100 km/hr sprint time is said to come up in under nine seconds.

Apart from this, the Nexon EV Max is available with options of a 3.3 kW charger or a 7.2 kW AC fast charger. The 7.2 kW AC fast charger can be installed either at home or at the workplace, which helps in reducing charging time to 6.5 hrs. Also, the Nexon EV Max will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 mins from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

Commenting on the launch, Vivek Srivatsa, Head, Marketing, Sales and Service Strategy, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “We at Tata Motors are committed to the rapid electrification of mobility in the country, and are humbled by the overwhelming response that we are receiving from our customers. Keeping customer centricity at the core and dedicated to bringing in newer products at regular and quick intervals, we are elated to launch the new Nexon EV Max – an SUV that offers all EV users Max freedom to undertake regular and uninterrupted long distance travel. This SUV offers more range, more power, and faster charging while improving the overall driving efficiency, providing an uncompromised EV ownership experience.”

Adding to this, Anand Kulkarni, Vice President, Product Line & Operations, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, the Nexon EV Max is a testament to our state-of-the-art high voltage EV architecture Ziptron, designed for unique Indian driving and weather conditions. It offers significantly enhanced range, safety, performance and luxury to give a truly Max experience to our customers. With more than 30 new features in the Nexon EV Max and 3 mainstream EV offerings for personal segment buyers, Tata Motors is set on an ever evolving journey to bring performance and technology to the fore and encouraging the Indian customer to #EvolvetoElectric!”

On the inside, the central console has undergone a significant revamp, starting with the ‘Jewelled Control Knob’ with active mode display, all new Makarana beige interiors, leatherette seats with ventilation for front passengers, air purifier, wireless smartphone charging, auto-dimming IRVM and cruise control.

The Nexon EV Max features three driving modes – eco, city and sport and gets eight new features on the upgraded ZConnect 2.0 connected car technology. The ZConnect app offers 48 connected car features. The add-on feature list covers a smartwatch integration, auto/manual DTC check, setting a limit for charging, monthly vehicle reports, and enhanced drive analytics.

Tata Motors has also introduced a multi-mode regen feature which will help customers easily adjust the level of regenerative braking through switches on the floor console. There are four regen levels to choose from on the basis of the driving conditions - Level 0 with nil recuperative braking, going up to the highest Level 3 aiding single pedal driving. Tata has also added an intuitive feature – auto brake lamps which get activated once a certain level of regen is achieved, this helps to alert fellow motorists.

The Nexon EV Max also comprises additional safety features like ESP with i-VBAC (intelligent – Vacuum-less Boost & Active Control), Hill Hold, Hill Descent Control, Electronic Parking Brake with Auto Vehicle Hold and all four disc brakes. Once again the battery and motor pack are IP67 rated for a weather-proof and worry-proof performance. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is eight years or 1,60,000 kilometres.