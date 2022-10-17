Nikhita Tandon’s ‘Mynah Designs’ unveiled a line of metallic, glittering creations at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Aimed at the community of ‘insta-influencers’, the look for the Spring-Summer 2023 season had a wide selection of body-con silhouettes with sultry, plunging necklines. The event took place at the Jio World Convention Centre, India’s largest & foremost venue for marquee exhibitions, conventions, and social events and located in the heart of Mumbai’s business district, Bandra Kurla Complex.

From flirty, short, moulded dresses to flouncy, feminine gowns, the collection moved with great verve and vigour on the ramp. The focal point of the ensembles was the very opulent, metallic frills and the added sheen of green – a tropical favourite. Detailing was brought into sharp focus on the garments with careful thought, to enable buyers in making show-stopping entries. Gold was the leitmotif of the collection, along with glittering olive green, for the predominantly evening wear line that brought a new, luxurious direction to fashion.

Making a quick entry was influencer, Nitibha Kaul who looked perky in a gold, micro, mini dress with demure long sleeves. Anushka Ranjan was a picture of sophistication and style when she stopped the show in a gleaming, gold, strappy gown with cut-outs and tantalising back interest.

Nikhita Tandon’s ‘Mynah Designs’ remained true to glam looks throughout with her line of evening wear that will appeal to the 21st century women.

Nikhita Tandon added, “Our new collection is made for the women of today. It is full of metallic sheen, with very fitted silhouettes and plunging neck lines. It comprises everything a woman of the times desires, right from short, fitted dresses to evening gowns with opulent metallic frill and sheen tropical colour of greens. This metallic collection has come to stay and is going to be a trendsetter and I had a wonderful experience showcasing it at the Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.”

NIKITA MHAISALKAR’S SUMMER FASHION SOIRÉE WAS A CELEBRATION OF NATURE ATLAKMÉ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FDCI

A symphony of beautiful feminine fashion was unveiled by Nikita Mhaisalkar at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI. Titled “Tropical Times”, it was the exotic, serene wilderness of nature during the balmy summer months that nudged Nikita’s designing into creative mode. Tropical fauna and flora gave a further artistic push to the designer as she dreamt up a line of clothing in shades of fresh green, but dappled with solid brown, tan and terracotta.

Adding a line of dramatic detailing to the ensembles, Nikita presented touches of Amazonian foliage and rustling raffia touches, along with unconventional snakeskin patterns which then moved onto bold and rustic tribal accents to complete the earthy look.

Hand embroidery was elaborate in form and structure, as it unveiled the detailed layered beauty of nature on the garments. Silhouettes stayed true to the inspiration, as the collection was ideal resort wear with hints of sari elements, yet, moved seamlessly into ultra-glam evening wear in forms that were undoubtedly show stopping.

The four men’s wear entries offered a varied choice of casual, sporty and formal wear in shades of brown. A printed suit was teamed with a colourful shirt, while a long trench coat, baggy trousers, comfy tunic, Bermuda shorts, oversized jacket, athleisure co-ord set, and printed robe completed the look.

Spritely Alaya F looked amazing as she brought the show to a close in a micro mini, shimmering, halter creation with strategic cut-outs and sheer, floor-sweeping robe.

Aimed at the high-powered global traveller, the “Tropical Times” line showcased by Nikita Mhaisalkar is an ideal option for a great, versatile, holiday wardrobe.

Speaking of the collection, Nikita Mhaisalkar says, “It is a truly nostalgic moment for me as life comes full circle and I do another show in Mumbai after debuting at Lakmé Fashion Week in 2016. ‘Tropical Times’ takes cues from my extensive travel to the Caribbean and Maldives. What you see before your eyes is my take on luxe vacation and resort wear. The shapes are sensual yet retain the whimsy of a tropical island, with the use of rope belts and handmade tassels completing the look.”

SANJUKTA DUTTA BROUGHT A COLOURFUL FESTIVE FERVOUR AT LAKMÉ FASHION WEEK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH FDCI

There was a riot of colours on the ramp at Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI when Sanjukta Dutta showcased her multi-hued, vibrant collection “Palaash”. Dedicated to the festivals of Diwali and Durga Puja, Sanjukta was inspired by these popular Indian festivals, when she unveiled a medley of Indian motifs and prints.

The runway came alive with deep tones of intense orange, red, purple and black, all beloved hues forIndian buyers. The celebratory offering stayed true to Sanjukta’s signature Mekhela Chador, which was transformed into lehengas, luxurious gowns, skirts and into the traditional sari drapes. For Sanjukta it was the beauty of Assamese fabrics that has always been the focal point of her collections and it was evident that the wondrous textiles of the colourful state still enchanted her for her current ensemble.

Detailing played an intense role along with texturing to turn the apparel into great visions of craftmanship and complex weaves. Paying close attention to the choli, Sanjukta concentrated on innovations for the neckline and sleeves in varying forms and structures and added mini capes to create a new trend.

The very lovely and elegant Bhagyashree Patwardhan closed the show wearing a luxurious, silk sari with multiple weaves, colours and designs.

Exuberant festive events during the coming months will need a wardrobe that matches their fervour and Sanjukta Dutta’s “Palaash” collection had the perfect offering for traditional as well as contemporary buyers.

Sanjukta Dutta added, “I was so happy to showcase my new collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI, it is an amazing platform to promote the weaves and designs of Assam. It was an ecstatic moment for me to have Bhagyashree walk for me as a showstopper. I have always admired Bhagyashree for her serene elegance and beauty. She is looking like an absolute stunner in the Mekhela Chador.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.