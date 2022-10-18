As Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI drew to a close, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale witnessed celebrated designer and creative genius, Rajesh Pratap Singh, beautifully balance modernity, costumes, screen projections and the Flower duet to create another iconic milestone in Lakme’s history. Channeling the beauty narrative catalysed by Lakmé in India over the years and reinventing timeless classics in a futuristic fashion, the show was a unique interpretation of Lakmé’s trend statement of the season #ReadyForACloseUp.The collection was inspired by the latest launch, Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation. Paying homage to Lakmé’s inspiring journey, brand ambassador Mrunal Thakur set the narrative on the Lakmé Opera and the influence of Lakmé in reimagining self-expression over the years.

Lakmé, stemmed from former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision of creating a beauty brand with best-in-class international standards. Its name was inspired by a popular opera in France – The Opera Lakmé by Léo Delibes. Tracing back these roots, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale was a celebration of the confluence of leading-edge beauty and fashion.

Drawing parallels from Lakmé’s iconic journey and the season’s trend statement Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation that marries the expert care of Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide in a foundation, Rajesh Pratap Singh reinvented the format of a traditional show with a modern aesthetic. The show brought to life the Opera Lakme with a collection straddling between the past and future. The collection transcended time by combining modern techniques with quintessential classics – sarees with structured jackets and the classic ivory and black married with futuristic metallics. The acapella singers and pianist transported the audience to the 19th century, while the dreamlike hi-tech imagery of free-falling people suspended mid air brought them forward to the 22nd century. And the makeup was a showcase of fresh, dewy skin with an operatic flair on the eyes and hair.

The silhouettes comprised exaggerated shoulders with cropped boleros, cocoon jackets, structured jumpsuits and saree drape dresses. Resin coated khadi jackets with suture seam details, Stainless steel juxtaposed with khadi, asymmetricity, iridescent woven metallic fabrics, a hoodie borelo, and the designers signature engineered pleated jackets.

Commenting on the show, the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale Designer, Rajesh Pratap Singh said, “We always love to play with opposites that complement. Opaque and transparent, hard and soft, structure and fluidity, matt and shine. And the trend statement Lakme Absolute Serum Foundation, an effortless amalgamation of makeup and skincare allowed us to do just that. I am elated to be back to Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI for the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and to pay a tribute to Mrs. Simone Tata, whose vision for redefining beauty through Lakme is the reason why we are all here today.”

Commenting on the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale and the showcasing designer, Sumati Mattu, Head of Innovations at Lakmé said, “If colour be to beauty what music is to mood, play on!” This was the first ever tagline used by Lakme 70years ago, and it stands true for today’s show as well. This evening has been truly extraordinary and will forever be etched in our memories. We at Lakméare in awe of the spectacle curated by Rajesh Pratap Singh and the tribute paid to Mrs. Simone Tata, the birth force behind Lakme. The larger-than-life theatrics, exquisite retro glam couture and stunning simplicity of the makeup came together fantastically to celebrate Lakmé’s 70th year, a journey replete with reimagining beauty trends. Rajesh’s creative expression of the Lakmé trend statement of the season #ReadyForACloseUp was an inspiring interpretation with the new Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation at the forefront – a great way to bring together the best of beauty and fashion.”

Lakmé Brand Ambassador Mrunal Thakur said, “It was an honor to open the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale, especially one that celebrated Lakme’s iconic journey of reimagining beauty in India. Rajesh Pratap Singh never fails to amaze me by his ability to steer clear from trends, and yet set the trend at the same time. It’s always an amazing experience working with Lakmé, and it was a memorable evening for me as I raised a toast to the brand I love most.”

Commenting on the show, this season’s celebrity makeup artist Daniel Bauer said, “The finale reached new heights and created a thrilling and immersive experience for the audience. Accentuating the runway were looks created with beautifully dewy skin with the season’s trend-Lakmé Absolute Skin Dew Serum Foundation – juxtaposed with heightened drama around the eyes and lips, truly married the contemporary silhouettes showcased, bringing ‘skinification of makeup’ to the fore at the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale.”

About Lakmé:

Lakmé, is India’s no.1 colour cosmetics and leading premium skincare brand from Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Lakmé has been the pioneer of the make-up and colour cosmetics in India since 1952 by launching numerous trends leading and high-performance products. Combining international cosmetic technology with an in-depth understanding of the Indian woman’s needs, Lakmé offers women a comprehensive beauty experience through its extensive product portfolio. For Further Information log on to www.Lakméindia.com

